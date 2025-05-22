Washington Attack On Israeli Couple Triggers Outcry From Netanyahu And Trump

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement on behalf of President Donald Trump, condemning the attack and expressing condolences. “President Trump is saddened and outraged over the brutal murder of two Israeli Embassy staff,” Leavitt said.

In a deeply tragic incident that has stirred international shock and condemnation, two Israeli Embassy staff members were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. The victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were not only diplomats but a young couple about to embark on a new chapter together—Yaron had reportedly purchased an engagement ring and was planning to propose in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu Blames Terror, Warns of Global Hypocrisy

Reacting swiftly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to X, calling the murders a targeted act of anti-Semitism. “This was not a random crime,” he stated. “The terrorist gunned them down simply because they were Jews.” Netanyahu added that the attacker chanted “Free Palestine” while being arrested—a phrase he likened to “Heil Hitler,” asserting that it has become a slogan for extremist hatred rather than legitimate political discourse.

Drawing parallels to the October 7 Hamas-led attack in Israel, which left 1,200 dead and over 250 hostages taken, Netanyahu pointed out that such acts are not isolated. He reiterated his stance that Hamas operates with genocidal intent, and that world leaders turning a blind eye are enabling further violence. “They want to annihilate the Jewish people,” he said.

The Prime Minister delivered pointed criticism toward the heads of France, Britain, and Canada—specifically President Macron, Prime Ministers Starmer, and Carney—for advocating for a Palestinian state and calling for an end to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. He accused them of emboldening Hamas and risking repeated atrocities. “When mass murderers thank you, you’re on the wrong side of history,” Netanyahu said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump Administration Responds

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement on behalf of President Donald Trump, condemning the attack and expressing condolences. “President Trump is saddened and outraged over the brutal murder of two Israeli Embassy staff,” Leavitt said. “Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were a beautiful young couple… the evil of anti-Semitism must be eradicated from our society.” She confirmed that the U.S. Department of Justice would pursue full prosecution of the perpetrator.

#WATCH | On the killing of two Israeli Embassy staff members outside the Capital Jewish museum in Washington, DC, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says, ” President Trump is saddened and outraged over the brutal murder of two Israeli Embassy staff…Yaron Lischinsky… pic.twitter.com/maIH7lKpV3 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2025

Aid, Accountability, and War

Netanyahu further addressed accusations that Israel is starving Palestinians in Gaza, providing figures to counter the claims: 92,000 aid trucks carrying 1.8 million tons of supplies have entered Gaza since October 7. He accused Hamas of looting the aid and using the proceeds to fund further attacks.

He also announced the establishment of American-managed safe zones within Gaza to ensure direct distribution of aid to civilians without Hamas interference. “No army has done more to ensure civilian aid during wartime,” Netanyahu said, adding that the effort includes collaboration with U.S. partners.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to rescuing hostages and expressed willingness for a temporary ceasefire to facilitate their release. As the conflict continues on multiple fronts—backed by what he described as Iranian proxy forces—Netanyahu emphasized that Israel targets terrorists, not civilians.

He ended his remarks by thanking President Trump and the American people for standing “forthrightly” with Israel. “Justice stands with us. The truth stands with us. History stands with us,” he concluded.