Washington DC: Chaos Ensues At Smithsonian National Zoological Park After False Report Of Active Shooter Causes Panic

Eyewitness Sana Saeed, who was at the zoo during the incident, shared on X that visitors were being evacuated while police remained on-site. She also mentioned that two officers gave her conflicting explanations.

Chaos erupted at the Smithsonian National Zoological Park in Washington, DC, on Saturday after reports of an active shooter caused panic. Zoo police swiftly responded to the situation, but authorities later confirmed there was no real threat.

According to Potomac Press on X, the alarm was raised when someone reportedly saw a person with a gun. However, officials clarified that no active shooter was present at the zoo. “NO ACTIVE SHOOTER AT DC ZOO. Zoo Police is handling a call after callers stated seeing a person with a gun. There is no threat to the community at this time,” Potomac Press posted on X.

NO ACTIVE SHOOTER AT DC ZOO Zoo Police is handling a call after callers stated see a person with a Gun. There is no threat to the community at this time. Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Potomac Press (@potomacpressdc) May 31, 2025

Eyewitness Sana Saeed, who was at the zoo during the incident, shared on X that visitors were being evacuated while police remained on-site.

She also mentioned that two officers gave her conflicting explanations — one described the event as a “false alarm,” while the other claimed a fight may have sparked fears of a shooter.

In a public update, the DC Police Department confirmed they were investigating “a report of a fight between two adults” as the possible source of the confusion.

(This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.)

ALSO READ: Rihanna Once Sued Her Father Over Unauthorized Business Deals And Fraud As They Shared A Rocky Relationship After Fallout