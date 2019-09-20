Washington DC shooting: Reports said two of the victims were in serious condition after the shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road NW.

Washington DC shooting: At least one person was killed and five others sustained injuries after an unknown gunman opened fire from his automatic weapon in the Columbia Heights area of Washington, DC, wusa9.com reported on Friday. The incident took place just 2.1 miles away from the Whitehouse. The police said they received a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road NW at around 10:06 PM EST. Police cars and ambulances were seen on the scene.

Two of the victims were in serious condition after the shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road NW. Various tweets from possible witnesses posted videos and photographs of the crime spot. Washington DC has had 6 mass shootings in 2019 which is more than the vast majority of states.

Seeing multiple reports of a shooting in the Columbia Heights area of Washington, DC with at least four people shot, possibly up to 6. Various tweets from possible witnesses describing what sounded like "automatic" gunfire. Video from the scene here: https://t.co/jsjgnUOWPX — Justin Fleenor 🔁 (@JustinFleenor) September 20, 2019

In another incident on September 17 (Monday night), several people were shot on Savannah Terrace in Southeast after a man opened fire on his brother and shot a policeman. However, the officer was saved by his bullet-resistant vest. Both brothers were dead.

Earlier, 20 people had been killed and 24 others injured in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. The incident took place near the Cielo Vista Mall near the US-Mexico border. The police arrested a 21-year-old gunman Patrick Crusius for his alleged involvement in the crime. Crusius belonged to the Dallas area.

