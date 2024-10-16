Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Washington Urges Israel To Act On Gaza Humanitarian Aid, Threatens Military Cutbacks

The United States has warned Israel to take immediate steps to improve humanitarian aid access in Gaza within a month or face potential restrictions including suspension of military support, The Washington Post reported.

Washington Urges Israel To Act On Gaza Humanitarian Aid, Threatens Military Cutbacks

The United States has warned Israel to take immediate steps to improve humanitarian aid access in Gaza within a month or face potential restrictions including suspension of military support, The Washington Post reported.

This marks the most significant pressure Washington has placed on Israel since its war with Hamas began a year ago. The urgency behind the message highlights growing concerns about the humanitarian toll in Gaza and signals a shift in the US approach to the situation, The Washington Post reported.

US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller elaborated on this in a statement: “We have not seen sufficient results over the past few weeks, continue to have concerns which are why they laid out the changes that we want to see happen, in this letter.”

According to Miller, the letter, which was sent by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, clearly outlined the changes the US expects to see from Israel. Miller continued, “The letter is quite clear that we want to see changes immediately. In fact, the secretary sent that letter on Sunday,” reported The Washington Post.

As part of the effort to ease the crisis, some aid has already begun to move through, but Miller stressed that the US is not looking to wait for long-term solutions. “We did see humanitarian assistance go in through, yesterday, and we very much want to see changes, not wait for 30 days, but happen immediately,” Miller emphasised. The humanitarian situation in Gaza has drawn international attention, and the US now appears to be increasing pressure on Israel to act swiftly.

While some of the proposed changes require time due to complex negotiations, such as those involving “dual-use items” that have both civilian and military applications, the US is clear that other adjustments must happen immediately.

Miller stated, “Now, we recognise that some things, like, for example, the letter call for agreements on what actually would be dual-use items. That’s not something that can happen overnight that requires a negotiation. Some things take a little bit longer, but there are changes that we want to see implemented immediately.”

The letter from Blinken, addressed to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant represents an implicit warning that the United States could curtail or halt those shipments if Israel does not ensure that desperate Gazans can access food, medicine and other necessities, The Washington Post said.

This clear message from the US underscores the need for prompt action, despite the complexity of certain issues. Israel has been called upon to respond swiftly to the humanitarian needs of Gaza, with the US pushing for immediate and meaningful improvements.

ALSO READ: SCO Summit: Jaishankar Meets Mongolian Prime Minister In Pakistan

Filed under

gaza humanitarian aid Israel Washington
Advertisement

Also Read

Singapore Fighter Jets Escort Air India Express Plane After Bomb Threat

Singapore Fighter Jets Escort Air India Express Plane After Bomb Threat

India Mobile Congress 2024 Kicks Off: A New Era in Digital Connectivity and Technology

India Mobile Congress 2024 Kicks Off: A New Era in Digital Connectivity and Technology

NC Governor Candidate Mark Robinson Sues CNN for Defamation Over Porn Posts

NC Governor Candidate Mark Robinson Sues CNN for Defamation Over Porn Posts

Ex-Pakistan FM Bilawal Urges Flexible, Bilateral Talks with India

Ex-Pakistan FM Bilawal Urges Flexible, Bilateral Talks with India

U.S. Urges India to Cooperate in Investigation of Sikh Separatist’s Killing

U.S. Urges India to Cooperate in Investigation of Sikh Separatist’s Killing

Entertainment

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares

Why Did Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return After A Five-Year Hiatus? Here’s How To Watch The Show Featuring Gigi Hadid And Kate Moss

Why Did Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Return After A Five-Year Hiatus? Here’s How To Watch

Priyanka Chopra Makes Her ‘Bollywood Dreams Come True’ In Switzerland With A Sridevi Connect- Here’s How!

Priyanka Chopra Makes Her ‘Bollywood Dreams Come True’ In Switzerland With A Sridevi Connect- Here’s

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving Visible Injuries

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox