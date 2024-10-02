Watch: 50-Foot Wide Crater Formed Near Mossad Headquarters, Following Iran’s Missile Attack

In the wake of Iran launching approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israel, a 30-foot deep and 50-foot-wide crater has been formed outside the Mossad facility.

In the wake of Iran launching approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israel, a 30-foot deep and 50-foot-wide crater has been formed outside the Mossad facility.

Reportedly, the crater is located approximately 1,500 meters from the intelligence agency’s headquarters. Additionally, viral footage on social media shows significant debris scattered in the surrounding area.

Watch The Video

Outside Mossad HQ, 1050p local: pic.twitter.com/r0iiN6E9O8 — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) October 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, informed Press TV that the Nevatim air base, the Netzarim military facility, and the Tel Nof intelligence unit were all struck, under the ‘Operation True Promise II.’

Further, Bagheri also emphasized that the Iranian military intentionally avoided targeting civilian sites and infrastructure during the missile assault, which was executed by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.

He also stated that the attack was a response to the killings of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan and Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who were respectively killed on July 31 & September 27.

Additionally, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asserted that the military actions against Israel were conducted in alignment with Iran’s legitimate rights and aimed at ensuring regional peace and security. Quoting IRNA news agency, Pezeshkian said ”This action was in defense of the interests and citizens of Iran.”

Earlier, around 180 missiles were launched towards Israel, with most being intercepted. Later, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the missile attack as a “big mistake” and warned that Iran would face consequences. Issuing statement, he said “Iran made a big mistake today and will pay for it. The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our resolve to retaliate against our enemies.”

Must Read: MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’