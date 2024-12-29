An Air Canada flight, AC2259, caught fire after a terrifying landing at Halifax Airport due to broken landing gear. This occurred hours after a fatal crash in South Korea in which a Jeju Air plane crashed, killing many with only two survivors.

An Air Canada flight went through a frightening emergency landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Sunday when its landing gear malfunctioned, skidded the aircraft down the runway and set it afire. No casualties have been reported so far and emergency teams responded to put out the fire quickly enough. The PAL Airlines-operated AC2259 flight was bound for St. John’s to Halifax.

It seems the aircraft’s wings scratched the runway as it touched down, leading to the fire. However, the cause of the malfunction in the landing gear remains unconfirmed. Nonetheless, this incident marks yet another unsettling event in a row of aviation emergencies.

South Korea’s Muan Airport Crash

This alarming incident happened just hours after a deadly aviation disaster in South Korea. A Boeing 737 operated by Jeju Air exploded upon landing at Muan Airport, claiming the lives of 179 people. The plane was carrying 181 people, with 175 passengers and six flight attendants on board, when it developed a malfunction in its landing gear due to a bird strike. This caused the aircraft to veer off the runway and crash into a fence. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, only two survivors were pulled from the wreckage.

Initial reports from South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency confirmed 28 deaths, but the toll continued to rise as rescue operations uncovered more casualties. The exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but the tragic incident highlights the devastating consequences of landing gear failure.

The PAL Airlines operated flight which was involved in the incident on Sunday had gear failure while attempting to land at Halifax’s Stanfield International Airport. Miraculously, the fire was contained shortly, and all the passengers and crew were evacuated to safety.

In South Korea, the authorities are investigating in detail the cause of the disaster, including the role of the bird strike and the malfunctioning landing gear. The event has triggered renewed debates on aviation safety standards, particularly emergency landing protocols and the durability of landing gear systems.

