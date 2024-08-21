Wednesday, August 21, 2024

At the Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama passionately endorsed Kamala Harris, expressing optimism about her potential to lead from the White House. “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling fired up. I’m feeling ready to go,” Obama declared, energizing the crowd, which responded with chants of “yes, she can.”

 

Obama praised Harris for her tenure as California’s Attorney General, highlighting her relentless efforts to secure justice and relief for Californians, regardless of political affiliations. He commended her advocacy against big banks and for homeowners, reflecting on her dedication to achieving meaningful results.

In addition to supporting Harris, Obama lauded her running mate, Tim Walz, describing him as a genuine and dedicated public servant. Obama emphasized the need for a change in leadership, criticizing the prospect of another term under Donald Trump and advocating for a new chapter in American politics.

 

He also expressed his admiration for President Joe Biden, referring to him as both a friend and an exemplary leader. Obama concluded by affirming the transition of leadership within the Democratic Party, urging supporters to fight for the values they believe in as “the torch has been passed” to Harris.

 

