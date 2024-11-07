WATCH: California Wildfire Forces Thousands To Evacuated, Dozens Of Homes Destroyed

Southern California, particularly Ventura County, has been prone to wildfires, with notable blazes over the years that have destroyed thousands of homes.

A fast-moving wildfire, fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, has forced thousands of residents to evacuate in Southern California. The fire, named the Mountain Fire, began near Moorpark, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles, early Wednesday and quickly spread across Ventura County.

By Thursday morning, the blaze covered over 22 square miles, having grown from less than half a square mile within just five hours on Wednesday.

Evacuation Orders

California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed that evacuation orders have been issued for more than 10,000 residents, and the fire is threatening around 3,500 structures, including homes, ranches, and agricultural fields.

📌Wildfire in the US state of California reached the city of Camarillo #Breakıng pic.twitter.com/szhyH58R3A — Akıncı (@Aknc35624923) November 7, 2024

Video footage shows vast neighborhoods blanketed by thick smoke, while aerial shots reveal numerous homes engulfed in flames as embers ignite additional areas. Local officials have requested and secured federal assistance to combat the fire, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) stepping in to provide support.

California: What everyone feared was coming, has arrived. #cawx #cafire #wildfire #weather

The Mountain Fire is being fueled by incredibly strong Santa Ana winds in Ventura County, California. In just a couple hours it has grown to over 10,400 acres and continues to burn… pic.twitter.com/ZMNRUUYIsJ — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) November 6, 2024

‘Dangerously Fast’ Widlfire

Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner described the fire’s spread as “dangerously fast.” The fire has destroyed multiple homes, though a complete damage assessment is still underway. More than 800 firefighters are actively battling the blaze, supported by helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

However, unpredictable wind gusts, reaching up to 80 mph, have complicated firefighting efforts, with ground crews facing limited visibility and embers sparking new fires up to three miles away.

No Casualties Reported Yet

Two individuals were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, but no significant injuries among firefighters have been reported. Local authorities have urged all residents to follow evacuation orders, and emergency crews have contacted over 14,000 people to ensure timely evacuations.

Severe Impact

The City of Ventura advised residents to conserve water for firefighting efforts, while Southern California Edison proactively cut power to nearly 70,000 customers to prevent additional fires.

Over 250,000 customers remain at risk of power shutoffs due to elevated wildfire concerns. The region’s power equipment has previously been linked to destructive fires, such as the 2018 Woolsey Fire and the 2017 Thomas Fire, leading to significant legal settlements.

State of California

This is what a large forest fire looks like from a helicopter.

Houses are burning in Ventura County. Several dozen houses have already burned down, hundreds of residents are forced to flee. pic.twitter.com/Y93rRzmmKp — Dada Shastoni (@DadaShastoni) November 7, 2024

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings across Southern California and parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, with forecasts predicting a drop in wind speeds by Thursday evening. However, low humidity levels, which fell as low as 8%, could prolong the high fire danger.

Southern California Prone To Wildfire

Southern California, particularly Ventura County, has been prone to wildfires, with notable blazes over the years that have destroyed thousands of homes. Experts highlight the role of human activity and climate change in increasing the frequency and intensity of fires. Rising temperatures and prolonged droughts create ideal conditions for wildfires to spread, though factors such as land management and vegetation also contribute to fire risk.

