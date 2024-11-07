Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

WATCH: California Wildfire Forces Thousands To Evacuated, Dozens Of Homes Destroyed

Southern California, particularly Ventura County, has been prone to wildfires, with notable blazes over the years that have destroyed thousands of homes.

WATCH: California Wildfire Forces Thousands To Evacuated, Dozens Of Homes Destroyed

A fast-moving wildfire, fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, has forced thousands of residents to evacuate in Southern California. The fire, named the Mountain Fire, began near Moorpark, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles, early Wednesday and quickly spread across Ventura County.

By Thursday morning, the blaze covered over 22 square miles, having grown from less than half a square mile within just five hours on Wednesday.

Evacuation Orders

California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed that evacuation orders have been issued for more than 10,000 residents, and the fire is threatening around 3,500 structures, including homes, ranches, and agricultural fields.

Video footage shows vast neighborhoods blanketed by thick smoke, while aerial shots reveal numerous homes engulfed in flames as embers ignite additional areas. Local officials have requested and secured federal assistance to combat the fire, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) stepping in to provide support.

‘Dangerously Fast’ Widlfire

Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner described the fire’s spread as “dangerously fast.” The fire has destroyed multiple homes, though a complete damage assessment is still underway. More than 800 firefighters are actively battling the blaze, supported by helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

However, unpredictable wind gusts, reaching up to 80 mph, have complicated firefighting efforts, with ground crews facing limited visibility and embers sparking new fires up to three miles away.

No Casualties Reported Yet

Two individuals were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, but no significant injuries among firefighters have been reported. Local authorities have urged all residents to follow evacuation orders, and emergency crews have contacted over 14,000 people to ensure timely evacuations.

Severe Impact

The City of Ventura advised residents to conserve water for firefighting efforts, while Southern California Edison proactively cut power to nearly 70,000 customers to prevent additional fires.

Over 250,000 customers remain at risk of power shutoffs due to elevated wildfire concerns. The region’s power equipment has previously been linked to destructive fires, such as the 2018 Woolsey Fire and the 2017 Thomas Fire, leading to significant legal settlements.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings across Southern California and parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, with forecasts predicting a drop in wind speeds by Thursday evening. However, low humidity levels, which fell as low as 8%, could prolong the high fire danger.

Southern California Prone To Wildfire

Southern California, particularly Ventura County, has been prone to wildfires, with notable blazes over the years that have destroyed thousands of homes. Experts highlight the role of human activity and climate change in increasing the frequency and intensity of fires. Rising temperatures and prolonged droughts create ideal conditions for wildfires to spread, though factors such as land management and vegetation also contribute to fire risk.

ALSO READ: Is Canada’s National Security At Risk? Here’s Why TikTok Is Getting Banned

Filed under

California Wildfire evacuation Mountain Fire Wildfire
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Entertainment

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of Nominated Artists

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox