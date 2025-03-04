Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Watch | Chaos Erupts In Serbian Parliament As Opposition Sets Off Smoke Bombs; Lawmaker Suffers Stroke

Serbia’s parliament erupts as opposition lawmakers set off smoke bombs in protest; a ruling party MP suffers a stroke. Tensions rise ahead of a major rally.

Watch | Chaos Erupts In Serbian Parliament As Opposition Sets Off Smoke Bombs; Lawmaker Suffers Stroke


The Serbian parliament descended into turmoil on Tuesday as opposition lawmakers unleashed smoke grenades and tear gas inside the legislative chamber, escalating their protest against the government. The dramatic scenes unfolded amid mounting public unrest, with students leading months-long demonstrations against alleged corruption and incompetence in President Aleksandar Vučić’s administration.

The session began with the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) coalition approving the agenda. However, opposition lawmakers quickly disrupted proceedings by rushing toward the parliamentary speaker, clashing with security personnel, and igniting smoke bombs. Television broadcasts showed thick black and pink smoke filling the chamber, with MPs caught in the chaos.

In the midst of the disorder, Jasmina Obradović, a lawmaker from the ruling SNS party, suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Speaker Ana Brnabić condemned the opposition’s actions, stating, “The parliament will continue to work and defend Serbia.” Reports indicate that another lawmaker was also injured.

Escalating Protest Movement

The upheaval in parliament is the latest escalation in a wave of student-led protests that have been growing since December. What began as a student movement has now drawn support from teachers, farmers, and other sectors, turning into one of the most significant challenges to Vučić’s decade-long rule.

Outside the parliament building, protesters observed a moment of silence for the 15 victims of a railway station roof collapse, a tragedy that fueled public anger and intensified the protests. Opposition lawmakers inside the chamber displayed banners reading “General Strike” and “Justice for the Killed” while blowing whistles and horns to disrupt proceedings.

Parliament was set to pass legislation increasing funding for universities—one of the key demands of the protesting students. Lawmakers were also expected to formally acknowledge the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vučević. However, other controversial agenda items proposed by the ruling coalition triggered strong backlash from the opposition.

Government Accuses Foreign Influence

In response to the protests, the ruling coalition has claimed that Western intelligence agencies are backing the demonstrations in an attempt to destabilize Serbia and overthrow the government. Meanwhile, protest leaders have called for a massive rally in Belgrade on March 15, signaling that unrest in the country is far from over.

As tensions escalate both inside and outside the Serbian parliament, the ongoing demonstrations continue to pose a serious challenge to Vučić’s government, with growing calls for accountability and political reform.

ALSO READ: Arab Leaders Meet Again to Discuss Alternative to Trump's Gaza 'Riviera' Plan

