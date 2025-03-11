Watch | Cyclone Jude Hits Mozambique: Widespread Flooding, Power Outages, And Disaster Alert

Cyclone Jude battered Mozambique with winds of up to 140 km/h, causing floods and power outages. UNICEF is aiding affected communities as the country faces its third cyclone in four months.

Cyclone Jude tore through northern Mozambique on Monday, bringing heavy rainfall, severe flooding, and widespread power outages. The storm, which packed winds of up to 140 km/h (87 mph) and gusts reaching 195 km/h, made landfall in the morning before weakening into a severe tropical storm as it moved inland.

The cyclone has heightened fears of waterborne diseases like cholera and malaria, particularly in regions with large child populations. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is collaborating with the Mozambican government to provide emergency relief, including medical supplies, food aid, and temporary shelter for displaced families.

Mozambique’s Third Cyclone in Four Months

Mozambique has been reeling under a series of extreme weather events this season. Cyclone Chido struck in December, killing at least 120 people and destroying nearly 120,000 homes. In January, Cyclone Dikeledi left five dead and thousands homeless. With Cyclone Jude now being the third major storm in just four months, the country’s humanitarian resources are stretched to the limit.

Path of Destruction and Future Threats

Authorities are still assessing the full scale of the destruction from Cyclone Jude, but reports indicate that several towns and villages have suffered extensive damage. The National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) has warned that while the storm is weakening as it moves inland, border regions between Mozambique and Malawi remain at risk. There are also growing concerns that Cyclone Jude could regain strength and impact Madagascar in the coming days.

Emergency teams remain on high alert as the country braces for potential further devastation.

