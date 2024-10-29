Watch: Dashcam Captures Moment Ballots Are Discovered In The Road

Dashcam footage captures the moment election ballots were found in the middle of a road in Cutler Bay, Florida. The ballots, which fell from an election truck, were safely recovered.

As Election Day approaches, significant concerns regarding the security of ballot drop boxes have arisen in the Pacific Northwest. Recent incidents involving the destruction of ballots have prompted investigations, raising alarms about potential threats to the democratic process. Here’s what we know about these troubling developments and their implications for the upcoming elections.

In a disturbing series of events, two ballot drop boxes in the Pacific Northwest were set ablaze, destroying hundreds of ballots just days before the election. Election officials reported that while many ballots from a drop box in Portland remained unharmed, a significant number were lost in a fire at a second box in Vancouver, Washington. Investigators believe these incidents are interconnected, as they follow a previous fire in Vancouver earlier this month.

Dashcam footage reveals the discovery of US election ballots in the center of a roadway in Cutler Bay, Florida. A sealed container and a bag filled with ballots fell from the back of an election worker’s truck, where they were spotted by a motorist. The ballots were promptly taken to a local police station, where election officials confirmed that all items and seals were intact.

The elections supervisor for the county reported that the ballots had already been scanned and counted at the South Dade Regional Library’s early voting location. Although the incident was attributed to “human error,” the elections department stated that the employee responsible for the oversight has been terminated.

A group of people driving in Miami-Dade found a box filled with ballots dumped on the road. They took it to the police but what if they hadn't?

Officials Respond To The Threat

Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade condemned the attacks, stating, “Make no mistake, an attack on a ballot box is an attack on our democracy and completely unacceptable.” Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the safety of election workers and denouncing acts of violence that threaten fair elections.

Fire Incidents: A Closer Look

Portland Police responded to the scene of the first fire around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, discovering that an “incendiary device” had been attached to a ballot drop box. In a nearby Vancouver bus station, officers found a similar situation with a smoking device adjacent to another ballot box. Fortunately, fire suppression systems in place helped protect many ballots in Portland, with only three damaged.

Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey reported that the fire in Vancouver resulted in the destruction of hundreds of ballots, emphasizing that wet conditions during firefighting efforts complicated the recovery process. He urged anyone who may have dropped off a ballot at the affected location to request a replacement online.

John Burnside, a voter who used the drop box in Vancouver, expressed concern after learning about the fire. “I don’t know that they were able to salvage any of the ballots out of that box,” he said, highlighting the anxiety many voters feel about the security of their votes.

Despite these incidents, election officials have reassured voters that measures are in place to ensure their voices are heard. In Oregon, affected voters will be contacted using unique identifiers on their ballot envelopes, while those in Washington are encouraged to request replacement ballots.

Investigation And Enhanced Security Measures

Investigators are actively searching for the suspect vehicle linked to the ballot box fires, described as a black or dark-colored 2001-2004 Volvo S-60. The Portland Police Bureau released images of the vehicle as part of the investigation, which they believe is tied to multiple incidents.

As Election Day approaches, state officials are increasing security measures around ballot drop boxes to reassure voters. Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced 24-hour enhanced security around drop-off locations, while Multnomah County has already replaced the damaged ballot box.

