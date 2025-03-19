Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Watch | Dolphins Surround SpaceX Capsule As Sunita Williams And Three Astronauts Return To Earth

Watch | Dolphins Surround SpaceX Capsule As Sunita Williams And Three Astronauts Return To Earth

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore return to Earth after 286 days in space, greeted by dolphins as SpaceX’s Dragon Freedom capsule splashed down off Florida.

Watch | Dolphins Surround SpaceX Capsule As Sunita Williams And Three Astronauts Return To Earth


In a remarkable moment off the Florida coast, a pod of dolphins gathered curiously around SpaceX’s Dragon Freedom capsule as it splashed down, carrying NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. The duo, originally scheduled for an eight-day mission, spent an unexpected 286 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) due to technical failures in Boeing’s Starliner capsule.

WATCH:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Williams and Wilmore were joined by astronauts Nick Hague and Aleksandr Grebyonkin, who had traveled to the ISS last December as part of a NASA-SpaceX rescue mission. The recovery crew in speedboats swiftly reached the astronauts, marking the successful end of their prolonged space stay.

A Record-Breaking Space Journey

During their nine-month overstay, Williams and Wilmore:

  • Completed 4,576 Earth orbits
  • Traveled 121 million miles (195 million km)
  • Contributed to critical ISS research

Sunita Williams, with this mission, has now accumulated 608 days in space—the second-highest for a US astronaut, trailing Peggy Whitson’s 675 days. The global record remains with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko at 878 cumulative days.

Politics Surrounding the Mission

Williams and Wilmore’s return took an unexpected political turn after Donald Trump took office on January 20. The former president accused the Biden administration of delaying their rescue for political reasons, claiming that he had assigned SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to lead the mission. However, Musk provided no evidence to support the claim.

NASA officials, including Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stich, clarified that no earlier relief crew was ever planned. The delays, he confirmed, were due to SpaceX’s own scheduling adjustments, and the return timeline had remained consistent with NASA’s plan.

A Triumphant Return Amid Challenges

The mission underscores NASA’s ability to adapt to unexpected challenges, and the dolphins’ curious welcome only added to the spectacular moment. The successful return of Williams and Wilmore marks another milestone in space exploration, reinforcing SpaceX’s critical role in NASA’s human spaceflight missions.

ALSO READ: Chicken Legs, Puffy Head, Muscle Loss: How Sunita Williams Will Adapt To Earth’s Gravity Again?

Filed under

Boeing Starliner failure ISS longest space mission NASA astronauts return to Earth SpaceX Dragon capsule landing Sunita Williams space mission

newsx

IIT Roorkee Set To Releases GATE 2025 Results Today – Check Scorecard, Cutoff Marks, And...
South African cricket leg

Here’s Why AB de Villiers Wants Virat Kohli To Be The Captain Of RCB In...
newsx

New Zealand Expands Educational Ties With India: Scholarships, Internships, And Research Collaborations Announced
Prime Minister Narendra M

‘Earth Missed You’, PM Modi Hails Sunita Williams, Crew-9 Astronauts After Safe Return
newsx

Massive Gold Seizure: Authorities Recover 107.5 kg Gold, Luxury Watches, And Cash In High-Profile Raid
MeitY And DFI Join Forces

MeitY And DFI Join Forces To Launch India’s Biggest Drone Innovation Challenge
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IIT Roorkee Set To Releases GATE 2025 Results Today – Check Scorecard, Cutoff Marks, And Next Steps

IIT Roorkee Set To Releases GATE 2025 Results Today – Check Scorecard, Cutoff Marks, And...

Here’s Why AB de Villiers Wants Virat Kohli To Be The Captain Of RCB In IPL 2025

Here’s Why AB de Villiers Wants Virat Kohli To Be The Captain Of RCB In...

New Zealand Expands Educational Ties With India: Scholarships, Internships, And Research Collaborations Announced

New Zealand Expands Educational Ties With India: Scholarships, Internships, And Research Collaborations Announced

‘Earth Missed You’, PM Modi Hails Sunita Williams, Crew-9 Astronauts After Safe Return

‘Earth Missed You’, PM Modi Hails Sunita Williams, Crew-9 Astronauts After Safe Return

Massive Gold Seizure: Authorities Recover 107.5 kg Gold, Luxury Watches, And Cash In High-Profile Raid

Massive Gold Seizure: Authorities Recover 107.5 kg Gold, Luxury Watches, And Cash In High-Profile Raid

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips