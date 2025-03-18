Watch Dolphins Welcome SpaceX Crew-9 Carrying Home Sunita Williams as Capsule Splashes Down Off Florida Coast

As the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashed down off the Florida coast, an unexpected welcome party awaited— a pod of dolphins circling the spacecraft in a mesmerizing ocean ballet. The surreal encounter marked the end of Crew-9’s journey, bringing four astronauts safely back to Earth.

A pod of dolphins greeted the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule as it splashed down off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida. The spectacle occurred today as the capsule, carrying four astronauts from the Crew-9 mission, bobbed on the ocean surface after completing its journey from the International Space Station (ISS).

Aerial footage captured at least five dolphins swimming around the capsule, creating a surreal scene as rescue boats maneuvered nearby to ensure the astronauts’ safety.

Journey Back to Earth

The return of Crew-9 marked the conclusion of an extraordinary mission that brought together astronauts from different assignments. NASA and SpaceX facilitated the homecoming journey, which began with the undocking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, Dragon Freedom, from the ISS at 1:05 a.m. EDT (1705 UTC) on Tuesday. The spacecraft then embarked on a roughly 17-hour return trip, culminating in a parachute-assisted splashdown at approximately 5:57 p.m. EDT (2157 UTC) along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Reflecting on the mission, NASA astronaut and Crew-9 commander Nick Hague expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the space endeavor.

“On behalf of Crew-9, I’d like to say it was a privilege to call the station home, to live and work and be a part of a mission and a team that spans the globe, working together in cooperation for the benefit of humanity,” Hague stated as he and his crewmates drifted away from the orbiting laboratory.

Who Were on Crew-9?

Crew-9 consisted of NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who launched aboard Dragon Freedom in September 2024. By the time of their return, they had accumulated 171 days in space.

Joining them on the journey back to Earth were NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore. The duo originally arrived at the ISS onboard Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft and spent an extended 286 days aboard the station before their return.

Crew-9 Departure

Crew-9’s departure followed a brief two-day handover with Crew-10, who arrived at the ISS on Saturday, March 15. While typical crew handovers last about five days, this transition was shortened to optimize weather conditions for Crew-9’s return and to conserve onboard resources at the space station.

With Crew-10 now settled in aboard the ISS, Hague shared words of confidence for the incoming team.

“To our colleagues and dear friends who remain on the station … we know the station’s in great hands. We’re excited to see what you guys are going to accomplish.”

