Home > World > WATCH: Donald Trump Praises PM Modi At Egypt Peace Summit, Asks Shehbaz Sharif About India, Here's How The Pak PM Responded

WATCH: Donald Trump Praises PM Modi At Egypt Peace Summit, Asks Shehbaz Sharif About India, Here’s How The Pak PM Responded

At the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt, US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi while expressing optimism about India–Pakistan relations. Speaking with Shehbaz Sharif present, Trump recalled how he “stopped a war” using tariff threats. Pakistan, meanwhile, credited Trump’s role and even pushed for a Nobel Peace Prize for his intervention.

Donald Trump praises Narendra Modi at Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt. Photo: X.
Donald Trump praises Narendra Modi at Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt. Photo: X.

Published: October 14, 2025 07:38:48 IST

WATCH: Donald Trump Praises PM Modi At Egypt Peace Summit, Asks Shehbaz Sharif About India, Here’s How The Pak PM Responded

US President Donald Trump once again showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this time during his address at the Gaza Peace Summit held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Speaking with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif present, Trump voiced confidence that India and Pakistan could “live very nicely together.”

“India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he has done a fantastic job,” Trump said, referring to PM Modi. He then added, “I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together…” Turning towards Shehbaz Sharif, who was standing behind him, Trump asked, “Right?” Sharif responded with a smile and a nod.

Shehbaz Sharif Credits Donald Trump with Preventing India-Pakistan War

Trump’s remarks followed earlier statements by Shehbaz Sharif in Egypt, where the Pakistani Prime Minister credited him with “stopping a war” between India and Pakistan.

The US President has repeatedly claimed that he brokered a ceasefire between the two nations during a military conflict in May, a claim that New Delhi has consistently denied, maintaining that the cessation of hostilities was achieved bilaterally.

Donald Trump Recalls Tariff Threat to Broker India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Recently, Trump once again recounted his version of the events that led to the truce. He claimed to have threatened both India and Pakistan with heavy tariffs, saying, “With India and with Pakistan, I said, ‘If you guys want to fight a war  – and you have nuclear weapons! – I’m going to put big tariffs on you both, like 100%, 150, and 200%.’ (They said:) ‘No, no, no, don’t do that.’ I said, ‘I’m putting tariffs.’ I had that thing settled in 24 hours.”

Trump made these remarks on Sunday while speaking to reporters aboard a flight.

Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize Push for Donald Trump

Shehbaz Sharif not only praised Trump for “stopping a war” but also revealed that Pakistan had sought the Nobel Peace Prize for him, acknowledging his “outstanding, extraordinary contributions… to stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire along with his very wonderful team.”

This renewed push for a Nobel Peace Prize came months after Pakistan officially nominated Trump for the honour, citing his “diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” during the recent India–Pakistan conflict.

However, the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize ultimately went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 7:38 AM IST
WATCH: Donald Trump Praises PM Modi At Egypt Peace Summit, Asks Shehbaz Sharif About India, Here’s How The Pak PM Responded

QUICK LINKS