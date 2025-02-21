Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Donald Trump’s Aide Welcomes FBI Director Kash Patel In A Typical Bollywood Style, Watch

Dan Scavino, assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, welcomed Patel in a Bollywood style. He shared a dance video of the song 'Malhari,' which has been doing the rounds on the internet.

FBI Director Kash Patel


The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Indian-origin Kash Patel as the new director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Following this, social media is flooded with the congratulatory messages, one of which is from Trump’s aide Dan Scavino.

Dan Scavino, assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, welcomed Patel in a unique style. He shared a dance video of the song ‘Malhari,’ which has been doing the rounds on the internet.

President Trump’s Aide Welcomes FBI’s Director In Bollywood Style

Dan Scavino, US President’s assistant, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and shared the dance clip from the movie ‘Bajirao Mastani’ featuring the actor Ranveer Singh. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Congratulations to the new Director of the FBI, @Kash_Patel!” in the caption. 

In the meme video, Ranveer Singh’s face was replaced with Kash Patel. The song roughly translates to, “Let’s play the song of happiness…We have crushed our enemies”. The 47-sec clip has garnered 4.7 million views since it went viral.

About FBI’s New Director, Kash Patel

Kash Patel, a former prosecutor and Trump loyalist, has been a vocal critic of the FBI. Patel’s confirmation, however, has sparked concerns among Democrats, who fear he may use the agency for political purposes.

For the unversed, the Republican-led US Senate confirmed Patel by a vote margin of 51-49. This followed two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, voting with all Democrats against confirming Trump’s nominee. However, Kash Patel overcame their opposition and that of the Democrats, one of whom warned at a press conference outside the FBI headquarters in Washington, DC, that Mr. Patel “will cause evil in this building behind us.”

Soon after his confirmation, Patel thanked US President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for their support. “The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today,” he wrote on X.

He further wrote about his mission as Director, which is “let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI.”

“Working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Bureau and our partners, we will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of. And to those who seek to harm Americans—consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet. Mission First. America always. Let’s get to work,” the X post further read.

