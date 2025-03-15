Home
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
Watch | Donald Trump’s Sharp Reaction As Reporter’s Microphone Hits His Face – Video Goes Viral

President Donald Trump’s sharp reaction after a reporter accidentally hit him with a microphone at Joint Base Andrews has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions and conspiracy theories.

Watch | Donald Trump's Sharp Reaction As Reporter's Microphone Hits His Face – Video Goes Viral

President Donald Trump’s sharp reaction after a reporter accidentally hit him with a microphone at Joint Base Andrews has gone viral


U.S. President Donald Trump had an unexpected moment during a press interaction at Joint Base Andrews on Friday when a reporter accidentally knocked a microphone into his face.

While Trump was answering a question from another female journalist, a different reporter inadvertently bumped him with a grey, fluffy microphone. The moment caught him off guard, leading him to shoot a sharp, disapproving look at the journalist.

Reacting with a mix of disbelief and humor, Trump quipped, “She made television tonight, she just became a big story tonight, right?” He also added, “Did you see that?” while pressing his tongue against his cheek in apparent frustration.

The incident quickly went viral after BNO News Live shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “WATCH: Reporter accidentally pushes microphone into Trump’s face.” Within minutes, the post gained widespread attention, fueling online discussions.

Netizens React: Conspiracy Theories and Humor Flood X

Social media users had mixed reactions to the incident, with some finding it hilarious while others speculating about possible foul play.

  • “She didn’t even apologize the moment it happened,” one X user pointed out.

  • “There could have been a deadly substance like anthrax or fentanyl on that microphone, this isn’t something to be taken lightly,” another user speculated.

  • “If Trump dies mysteriously in the next few hours, I’m blaming that microphone person,” someone else wrote.

  • Others found humor in Trump’s reaction: His facial expressions are hilarious. I love that he didn’t even say anything right away, just gave ‘the look.’

  • Some called for an investigation: “That was intentional. GET HIM CHECKED OUT NOW!!! Find that damn boom operator and TEST THAT MIC!!!”

  • “Unacceptable. There should be a wider distance between him and the press,” another user insisted.

While Trump brushed off the incident with laughter, online discussions continue over whether it was a harmless accident or something more serious.

