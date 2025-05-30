Home
Watch: Elon Musk Rips Apart The New York Times Over Alleged Drug Abuse Report Right In Front Of Donald Trump

Musk appeared to reference a recent court decision allowing Trump’s defamation lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board to move forward.

Watch: Elon Musk Rips Apart The New York Times Over Alleged Drug Abuse Report Right In Front Of Donald Trump

Elon Musk rips apart NYT


Elon Musk fired back at The New York Times on Friday, May 30, after it published an in-depth article alleging that his drug use during campaign events had raised alarms.

During a press conference in the Oval Office, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy approached Musk about the report, which claimed that Musk’s frequent ketamine use was affecting his bladder, and also alleged use of ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms.

Musk Questions NYT Credibility Over Russiagate Coverage

Before Doocy could finish his question, Musk interjected and condemned the credibility of The New York Times. “Is that the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for the Russiagate hoax?” Musk asked, turning toward US President Donald Trump. “I think it is.” Trump agreed, replying, “It is.”

Musk appeared to reference a recent court decision allowing Trump’s defamation lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board to move forward.

The lawsuit argues that The New York Times and The Washington Post should have their Pulitzer Prizes revoked for their reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election. “Let’s move on,” Musk concluded, signaling to end the topic.

Although Musk and Trump suggested the Pulitzer Prize might be revoked, there is no official action yet. The Pulitzer Board has not rescinded the award, and the case is still being processed in court. Trump’s legal team previously requested the court delay the case until his presidency concludes.

Details From the NYT Report on Musk’s Alleged Drug Use

The New York Times’ controversial report included images and messages from individuals reportedly close to Musk. The report claimed Musk often carried a container with 20 pills, some allegedly labelled as Adderall. The article added that Musk frequently used various substances while travelling during the campaign.

In response to the article, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller brushed off concerns, stating that the administration was more focused on combating illegal drugs crossing the southern border than the allegations surrounding Musk.

Friday marked Musk’s final day as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). President Trump began the Oval Office event with an extensive rundown of DOGE’s achievements, highlighting Musk’s role in promoting reforms aimed at reducing bureaucratic inefficiency.

