Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Watch: Former Pakistani Cricketer Shahid Afridi Takes Sharp Jibe At India Post Pahalgam Tragedy: Islam Only Teaches Peace

Watch: Former Pakistani Cricketer Shahid Afridi Takes Sharp Jibe At India Post Pahalgam Tragedy: Islam Only Teaches Peace

Continuing his defense of Pakistan, Afridi emphasized, “Islam only teaches peace, and Pakistan never supports such violence. Indians should reflect on their own actions instead of blaming others," he said in the video.

Watch: Former Pakistani Cricketer Shahid Afridi Takes Sharp Jibe At India Post Pahalgam Tragedy: Islam Only Teaches Peace

Shahid Afridi


Former Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi, known for his explosive batting during his career, has landed in hot water after a video of him making controversial statements about the Indian armed forces surfaced online.

Shahid Afridi Blames India for Pahalgam Tragedy

In the viral clip, Afridi accused New Delhi of being responsible for the tragic killing of 27 tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley. The ex-cricketer claimed that the attackers roamed freely for over an hour, yet no response came from India’s 800,000-strong military presence in the region.

Defending Pakistan’s position, Afridi said, “Within ten minutes, New Delhi blamed Islamabad for the attack.”

Shahid Afridi Mocks India Over Tourist Deaths

Shahid Afridi further intensified his allegations by mockingly stating, “Khud hi logon ko marwa dete hain” — suggesting that India orchestrates attacks against its own people. His remarks have sparked widespread anger on social media and among the Indian public.

Continuing his defense of Pakistan, Afridi emphasized, “Islam only teaches peace, and Pakistan never supports such violence. Indians should reflect on their own actions instead of blaming others,” he said in the video.

Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan

Afridi’s controversial statements come at a sensitive time, as relations between India and Pakistan are extremely strained after the Baisaran massacre. In response to the ongoing situation, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Additionally, the Line of Control (LoC) has witnessed multiple incidents of unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side over the past few days, escalating tensions further.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sanjana Ganesan? Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Claps Back At Trolls Mocking Their Son: He Is One And A Half Years Old

Filed under

Latest world news Pahalgam Terror Attack Shahid Afridi

Railways examination

Centre Should Revoke Ban On Janivara And Mangalasutra: DCM DK Shivakumar
newsx

Watch Video | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Nearly Slaps Officer During Belagavi Rally, Sparks Controversy
newsx

26/11 Attacks Accused Tahawwur Rana Sent To 12-Day NIA Custody After Court’s Decision
newsx

Cost Of Living, Defence, And Climate: Canada’s Election Heats Up With Key Policy Battles
Gulki Joshi

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On...
newsx

Canada Election 2025: Key Battleground Between Liberals And Conservatives, When and What Time Will the...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Centre Should Revoke Ban On Janivara And Mangalasutra: DCM DK Shivakumar

Centre Should Revoke Ban On Janivara And Mangalasutra: DCM DK Shivakumar

Watch Video | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Nearly Slaps Officer During Belagavi Rally, Sparks Controversy

Watch Video | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Nearly Slaps Officer During Belagavi Rally, Sparks Controversy

26/11 Attacks Accused Tahawwur Rana Sent To 12-Day NIA Custody After Court’s Decision

26/11 Attacks Accused Tahawwur Rana Sent To 12-Day NIA Custody After Court’s Decision

Cost Of Living, Defence, And Climate: Canada’s Election Heats Up With Key Policy Battles

Cost Of Living, Defence, And Climate: Canada’s Election Heats Up With Key Policy Battles

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On A Dating App

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On...

Entertainment

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On A Dating App

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His Flat In Thrippunithura

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform In May 2025

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After