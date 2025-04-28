Watch: Former Pakistani Cricketer Shahid Afridi Takes Sharp Jibe At India Post Pahalgam Tragedy: Islam Only Teaches Peace

Continuing his defense of Pakistan, Afridi emphasized, “Islam only teaches peace, and Pakistan never supports such violence. Indians should reflect on their own actions instead of blaming others," he said in the video.

Former Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi, known for his explosive batting during his career, has landed in hot water after a video of him making controversial statements about the Indian armed forces surfaced online.

Shahid Afridi Blames India for Pahalgam Tragedy

In the viral clip, Afridi accused New Delhi of being responsible for the tragic killing of 27 tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley. The ex-cricketer claimed that the attackers roamed freely for over an hour, yet no response came from India’s 800,000-strong military presence in the region.

Shahid Afridi is an apt example that terrorists don't always come with weapons. They can be found on playgrounds as well; and can even be disguised as comedians.

Defending Pakistan’s position, Afridi said, “Within ten minutes, New Delhi blamed Islamabad for the attack.”

Shahid Afridi Mocks India Over Tourist Deaths

Shahid Afridi further intensified his allegations by mockingly stating, “Khud hi logon ko marwa dete hain” — suggesting that India orchestrates attacks against its own people. His remarks have sparked widespread anger on social media and among the Indian public.

Continuing his defense of Pakistan, Afridi emphasized, “Islam only teaches peace, and Pakistan never supports such violence. Indians should reflect on their own actions instead of blaming others,” he said in the video.

Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan

Afridi’s controversial statements come at a sensitive time, as relations between India and Pakistan are extremely strained after the Baisaran massacre. In response to the ongoing situation, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Additionally, the Line of Control (LoC) has witnessed multiple incidents of unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side over the past few days, escalating tensions further.

