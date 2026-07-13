Watch: How a Russian Machine Gun Meant For Helicopter Goes Rogue On The Ground

In a viral video, a Russian soldier is seen losing control of a high-powered rotary machine gun—a weapon originally designed to be fired from a helicopter but adapted for ground use. The footage shows the soldier getting ready to fire a four-barrel YakB-12.7, but as soon as the trigger is pulled, the immense force of the gun seems to wrench itself loose from its mounting. Fortunately, the soldier successfully escapes the path of the erratic gunfire. The authenticity of the video has not yet been independently verified.

How a Rotary Machine Gun Sends a Soldier Flying

The video, which has gone viral on social media, features a Russian soldier preparing to operate a four-barrel YakB-12.7 machine gun. Instead of being utilized in its standard placement within the nose turret of a Soviet-era Mi-24 attack helicopter, the weapon was mounted for ground use. The moment it fires, the heavy weapon swings violently out of control, forcing the operator to dive for safety.

Meanwhile, another soldier standing near the line of fire is seen reacting at the last possible second to dodge the barrels. There are currently no official reports detailing when or where the footage was captured, nor have any casualties been confirmed.

Insane video of Russian anti aircraft gunner losing control of a YakB-12.7 heavy machine gun usually attached to a Mi-24 gunship but repurposed to shoot down drones. pic.twitter.com/G2a65yi7Cw — WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) July 12, 2026

What is the YakB-12.7 Machine Gun?

The YakB-12.7, also known as the Yakushev–Borzov 12.7 mm, is a Soviet-designed, four-barrel rotary heavy machine gun developed in the early 1970s. Engineered primarily for the Mil Mi-24 “Hind” attack helicopter, the YakB-12.7 is gas-operated, utilizing the energy from fired cartridges to rotate its four barrels. The weapon boasts a devastating rate of fire, unleashing between 4,000 and 5,000 rounds per minute. While typically installed in a remotely aimed nose turret managed by a helicopter’s fire-control system, recent years have seen Russian forces adapting the weapon. Modified units have been deployed on ground vehicles and makeshift anti-drone platforms, particularly during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Viral Footage Sparks Online Debate

The dramatic footage has sparked a wave of intense and occasionally humorous reactions across social media platforms.

One user wrote: “Why would you stand right in front of a machine gun like you don’t know where you are… and then suddenly realize, ‘Oh, I’m standing in front of a machine gun.'” Another user expressed relief, writing: “Thank God for the other soldier’s quick reflexes. Glad both of them survived that.”

Also Read: Iran ‘Revenge List’ Out: Trump, Netanyahu Among 13 World Leaders Named; Who Else Is on It?