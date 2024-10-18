Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
Watch: IDF Drone Captures Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Final Moments Before Death

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) released a drone video on Friday showing the moments before the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar during a firefight in Gaza's Rafah on Wednesday.

Watch: IDF Drone Captures Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar’s Final Moments Before Death

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) released a drone video on Friday showing the moments before the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar during a firefight in Gaza’s Rafah on Wednesday. The footage reveals a man, believed to be Sinwar, sitting on a dust-covered armchair amidst the debris of a collapsed building. The man attempts to throw an object at the drone before the footage ends.

Alongside Sinwar, the IDF confirmed the deaths of two other individuals they identified as “terrorists.” Sinwar had taken leadership of Hamas following the death of Ismail Haniyeh in July 2024. He was considered the mastermind behind the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel that escalated the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

[Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised; this is a sensitive video]

Global Reactions to Sinwar’s Death

Sinwar’s death has been hailed by Israel and its key allies, including the United States and France. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video statement saying, “Today we have settled the score. Today evil has been dealt a blow, but our task has still not been completed.”

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller described Sinwar as the “chief obstacle” to ending the war and expressed hope that his death would facilitate progress toward peace. French President Emmanuel Macron echoed similar sentiments, expressing optimism that Sinwar’s demise would lead to the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Heightened Tensions in the Region

Despite celebrations in Israel and among its allies, Sinwar’s death has sparked strong reactions from opposing forces. Iran condemned the killing, suggesting that it would further fuel resistance against Israel. Meanwhile, Hezbollah, another Iran-backed militant group, vowed to escalate their confrontations with Israel, stating that they were entering a “new and escalating phase.”

ALSO READ: US Launches B-2 Strikes Against Houthi Rebels: A Turning Point In Yemen Conflict

Filed under

Gaza conflict escalation Hamas chief killed Hamas Israel war updates Hamas leadership in Gaza Middle East conflict U.S. response to Sinwar death Yahya Sinwar death
