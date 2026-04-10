WATCH | Israel’s Attack on Civilian Area In Lebanon Caught on Camera, Viral Video Shows People Running For Safety

A disturbing video circulating online claims to show an Israeli strike hitting a civilian area in Lebanon, leaving viewers shocked at the sudden turn of events. In the footage, two young girls can be seen walking calmly along a street as cars pass by, capturing what appears to be an ordinary moment in a residential area.

Within seconds, the scene changes dramatically as a powerful explosion erupts on the road nearby. The blast sends shockwaves through the area, forcing the girls and others present to run in the opposite direction in panic. The sudden attack highlights the unpredictable and dangerous nature of the ongoing conflict, where even seemingly peaceful streets can turn into zones of chaos in an instant.

Israel’s Attack On A Civilian Area In Lebanon

Another disturbing compilation video, shows multiple blasts hitting civilian areas on roads in Lebanon, with visuals capturing sudden explosions and people fleeing in panic.

The footage has sparked strong reactions online, with many accusing Israel of carrying out deadly attacks that have reportedly killed hundreds of civilians and derailed any hopes of peace. The claims also reflect growing anger, with some voices alleging that the ongoing violence is deliberate and aimed at prolonging the conflict rather than resolving it.

A compilation of Israel’s terrorist attack on Lebanon, which massacred 300 civilians & killed any chance of peace. Israel doesn’t want the war to end. It wants to keep committing genocide & stealing land that doesn’t belong to them. Peace won’t happen until Israel is dismantled. pic.twitter.com/n884O4PFCs — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) April 9, 2026

Killing Hundreds of Civilians

Israel launched its most intense strikes yet on Lebanon on Wednesday, killing hundreds and prompting Iran to warn of retaliation. Tehran said the attacks breached a ceasefire agreement reached with the United States just a day earlier.

At the same time, Iran and the United States presented sharply different approaches ahead of upcoming peace talks aimed at stabilizing the region. The discussions are scheduled to take place in Pakistan on Saturday, led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian leaders Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Abbas Araqchi.

Ceasefire Agreement Under Threat

Iranian officials expressed doubts about the durability of the ceasefire, arguing that Israel’s continued military operations in Lebanon, where it is also targeting the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, have already weakened the agreement.

“The U.S. must choose – ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both,” Araqchi wrote on social media.

Israel and the United States both said the two-week ceasefire did not cover Lebanon, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes would continue.

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