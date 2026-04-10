LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinese Nostradamus latest india news latest viral video Dipika Kakkar latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar Iran ceasefire Chinese Nostradamus latest india news latest viral video Dipika Kakkar latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar Iran ceasefire Chinese Nostradamus latest india news latest viral video Dipika Kakkar latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar Iran ceasefire Chinese Nostradamus latest india news latest viral video Dipika Kakkar latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar Iran ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinese Nostradamus latest india news latest viral video Dipika Kakkar latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar Iran ceasefire Chinese Nostradamus latest india news latest viral video Dipika Kakkar latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar Iran ceasefire Chinese Nostradamus latest india news latest viral video Dipika Kakkar latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar Iran ceasefire Chinese Nostradamus latest india news latest viral video Dipika Kakkar latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar Iran ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > World News > WATCH | Israel’s Attack on Civilian Area In Lebanon Caught on Camera, Viral Video Shows People Running For Safety

WATCH | Israel’s Attack on Civilian Area In Lebanon Caught on Camera, Viral Video Shows People Running For Safety

A viral video shows a blast in a civilian area in Lebanon as Israel intensifies strikes, raising ceasefire concerns and escalating tensions between Iran, the U.S., and Israel.

Israel's Attack on Civilian Area in Lebanon (Photo: X)
Israel's Attack on Civilian Area in Lebanon (Photo: X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: April 10, 2026 01:06:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH | Israel’s Attack on Civilian Area In Lebanon Caught on Camera, Viral Video Shows People Running For Safety

A disturbing video circulating online claims to show an Israeli strike hitting a civilian area in Lebanon, leaving viewers shocked at the sudden turn of events. In the footage, two young girls can be seen walking calmly along a street as cars pass by, capturing what appears to be an ordinary moment in a residential area.

Within seconds, the scene changes dramatically as a powerful explosion erupts on the road nearby. The blast sends shockwaves through the area, forcing the girls and others present to run in the opposite direction in panic. The sudden attack highlights the unpredictable and dangerous nature of the ongoing conflict, where even seemingly peaceful streets can turn into zones of chaos in an instant.

Israel’s Attack On A Civilian Area In Lebanon

Another disturbing compilation video, shows multiple blasts hitting civilian areas on roads in Lebanon, with visuals capturing sudden explosions and people fleeing in panic. 

You Might Be Interested In

The footage has sparked strong reactions online, with many accusing Israel of carrying out deadly attacks that have reportedly killed hundreds of civilians and derailed any hopes of peace. The claims also reflect growing anger, with some voices alleging that the ongoing violence is deliberate and aimed at prolonging the conflict rather than resolving it.

Killing Hundreds of Civilians

Israel launched its most intense strikes yet on Lebanon on Wednesday, killing hundreds and prompting Iran to warn of retaliation. Tehran said the attacks breached a ceasefire agreement reached with the United States just a day earlier.

At the same time, Iran and the United States presented sharply different approaches ahead of upcoming peace talks aimed at stabilizing the region. The discussions are scheduled to take place in Pakistan on Saturday, led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian leaders Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Abbas Araqchi.

Ceasefire Agreement Under Threat

Iranian officials expressed doubts about the durability of the ceasefire, arguing that Israel’s continued military operations in Lebanon, where it is also targeting the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, have already weakened the agreement.

“The U.S. must choose – ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both,” Araqchi wrote on social media.

Israel and the United States both said the two-week ceasefire did not cover Lebanon, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes would continue.

Also Read: Spain VS U.S. Intensifies: Madrid Slams Israel’s Lebanon Bombings, Warns of Threat To International Law and Peace

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Israel airstrike Lebanon civiliansIsrael Lebanon attack videoIsrael Lebanon war updateLebanonLebanon blast viral videoLebanon explosion footageviral war video Lebanon

RELATED News

‘America Will Be Pulled In’: Jiang Xueqin AKA The Chinese Nostradamus Predicts Says Trump Could Be Strategically Cornered, US Could Suffer Long-Term Setback In Iran Conflict

Iran Issues Stark Ceasefire Warning, Says Any Violation Will Face ‘Decisive, Immediate’ Response Amid Fragile Truce

Trump Presses NATO For Urgent Action In Strait of Hormuz, Europe Pushes Back Says, ‘Did Not Consult Allies’

Kuwait-Based Jazeera Airways Cancels Flights To 9 Indian Cities: Check For Destinations, Refund And Reebooking Guidelines

Iran Flags Sea Mine Threat In Strait Of Hormuz Even After Ceasefire; Here’s How The Explosives Work And Why Ships Are Still At Risk

LATEST NEWS

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2026: Mukul Choudhary’s Heroics Seal Last-Ball Win for Lucknow Super Giants Over Kolkata Knight Riders

PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi’s Massive Win Over Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 9 — PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, QTG, RWP, HYDK

Maison Isivis Launches Official E-Commerce Platform, Expanding Its Global Presence

Will Wipro Return Cash To Shareholders With Its First April Buyback In Three Years? All You Need To Know

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: Did Digvesh Rathi Touch the Rope? Kolkata Knight Riders Fans Allege Foul Play After Finn Allen’s Dismissal | Video

Assembly Elections 2026: What Is The Polling Percentage In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry? A Detailed Look At Voter Turnout

MIICCIA Organises Legend Enterprise Awards 2026 In New Delhi

Mumbai Airport Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Terminal 1B Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Thick Smoke Fills Terminal, Watch

Assembly Elections 2026: Why Exit Polls For Puducherry Are Not Being Released Yet? Here’s When Results Will Be Announced After Voting Ends

IPL 2026: Jason Holder Spotted With Mystery Girl in Delhi Hotel, GT Star Tells Fans to ‘Put Cameras Down’ — Video Goes Viral

WATCH | Israel’s Attack on Civilian Area In Lebanon Caught on Camera, Viral Video Shows People Running For Safety

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH | Israel’s Attack on Civilian Area In Lebanon Caught on Camera, Viral Video Shows People Running For Safety

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH | Israel’s Attack on Civilian Area In Lebanon Caught on Camera, Viral Video Shows People Running For Safety
WATCH | Israel’s Attack on Civilian Area In Lebanon Caught on Camera, Viral Video Shows People Running For Safety
WATCH | Israel’s Attack on Civilian Area In Lebanon Caught on Camera, Viral Video Shows People Running For Safety
WATCH | Israel’s Attack on Civilian Area In Lebanon Caught on Camera, Viral Video Shows People Running For Safety

QUICK LINKS