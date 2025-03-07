Watch: Justin Trudeau Gets Teary-Eyed During One Of His Last Press Conferences Amid Trump’s Tariff Chaos

Trudeau has only a few days left as Canada’s Prime Minister and is set to resign as the Liberal Party leader this week. His successor has not been announced yet, but he assured the public that he is looking forward to a smooth transition to the next duly elected leader.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became visibly emotional while addressing the nation in what could be one of his last press conferences as the leader of the Liberal Party.

The 53-year-old reflected on one of his government’s flagship initiatives—the $10-a-day child care program—calling it “a matter of fairness.”

Trudeau Highlights Economic Benefits of Child Care Program

Speaking at the press conference, Trudeau emphasized how affordable child care has strengthened the economy and provided much-needed relief for families during the cost-of-living crisis. He credited the initiative with helping Canada avoid a recession, stressing its importance during these challenging times.

Trudeau gets teary eyed while saying “we got you” and that ‘they are making sure the policies they put in place can not be removed by another government’. pic.twitter.com/C3dlBm3evL — Jasmin Laine 🇨🇦 (@JasminLaine_) March 6, 2025

How Did The Internet React

As Trudeau addressed the press, many social media users noted that he appeared to tear up. Some linked his emotional response to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and annexation rhetoric.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) remarked, “Justin Trudeau cries on live TV over tariffs. Trump broke him,” while another added, “Canadian PM Justin Trudeau sobs in front of cameras amid Trump’s tariff policies.”

Stepping Down and Preparing for a Transition

Trudeau has only a few days left as Canada’s Prime Minister and is set to resign as the Liberal Party leader this week. His successor has not been announced yet, but he assured the public that he is looking forward to a smooth transition to the next duly elected leader.

In his speech, Trudeau reflected on the turbulent decade he led Canada through, citing the challenges of dealing with Donald Trump’s presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and geopolitical conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing crises in the Middle East. Despite these hardships, he reaffirmed his commitment to serving until his last day in office.

As Canada awaits its next leader, Trudeau’s emotional address marks the end of an era in Canadian politics.