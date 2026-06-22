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Home > World News > Watch: Keir Starmer Turns Emotional, Nearly In Tears While Thanking Wife And Children In Resignation Speech

Watch: Keir Starmer Turns Emotional, Nearly In Tears While Thanking Wife And Children In Resignation Speech

UK PM Keir Starmer announced his resignation outside 10 Downing Street, becoming emotional while thanking his wife Victoria and children. He said he will now focus on family life after months of political pressure and internal Labour Party unrest.

Keir Starmer Turns Emotional, Nearly In Tears While Thanking Wife. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Keir Starmer Turns Emotional, Nearly In Tears While Thanking Wife. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 15:09 IST

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer got emotional and nearly broke down while he announced his resignation in a speech outside 10 Downing Street that has brought him a lot of attention. Starmer, who weighed his political future and made his decision after months of pressure and backlash within his party, announced that he would not be standing as Prime Minister again, as it was clear he no longer had the support to lead the party into the next general election.

Labour’s disastrous performance in the recent local and devolved elections in May resulted in a wave of criticism from across the party itself, with several MPs reportedly losing confidence in his leadership after a series of political blunders as well as seeing the question of whether the party could challenge Nigel Farage and Reform UK in the next election emerge from the back of his mind.

Sources say Starmer spent the weekend in Chequers feeling out his political future.

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What Made Starmer Emotional?

The most emotional moment came when Starmer thanked his wife, Victoria, and his children. His voice shook as he said that after leaving “the biggest job in the country,” he would focus on “the most important job” being the best husband and father.

He called his wife “a rock” through both good and bad times and described his children as his “pride and joy.” The speech ended with an emotional embrace with his wife.

Looking back on his time in office, Starmer highlighted his support for Ukraine, rebuilding ties with allies, and efforts to reduce child poverty. He also described becoming Prime Minister as the proudest moment of his life.

Starmer confirmed he had informed King Charles III about his decision. He will remain in office until a new Labour leader is chosen before Parliament returns in September.

ALSO READ: Keir Starmer’s Rise, Rule And Resignation: What Brought Down Britain’s PM?

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Watch: Keir Starmer Turns Emotional, Nearly In Tears While Thanking Wife And Children In Resignation Speech
Tags: keir starmerKeir Starmer resignationKeir Starmer resignation newsUK PM resignsVictoria Starmer

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Watch: Keir Starmer Turns Emotional, Nearly In Tears While Thanking Wife And Children In Resignation Speech
Watch: Keir Starmer Turns Emotional, Nearly In Tears While Thanking Wife And Children In Resignation Speech
Watch: Keir Starmer Turns Emotional, Nearly In Tears While Thanking Wife And Children In Resignation Speech
Watch: Keir Starmer Turns Emotional, Nearly In Tears While Thanking Wife And Children In Resignation Speech

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