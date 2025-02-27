Watch: King Charles And Queen Camilla Help Pack Food Donation Boxes Ahead Of Ramadan

King Charles and Queen Camilla decided to become a part of a heartwarming initiative by an Indian restaurant in London, Darjeeling Express.

King Charles and Queen Camilla decided to become a part of a heartwarming initiative by an Indian restaurant in London, Darjeeling Express.

As the holy month of Ramadan, or Ramazan, approaches, the UK’s royalty, King Charles and Queen Camilla, decided to become a part of a heartwarming initiative by an Indian restaurant in London, Darjeeling Express. In a viral video, the royal couple was seen engaging with the restaurant staff along with several Muslim women belonging to different professional backgrounds as they participated in a charitable effort to pack food donation boxes on Wednesday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Royal Visit to Darjeeling Express

The Royal Family’s official Instagram account had shared the video of the visit by the King and the Queen that highlights their involvement in the pre-Ramadan preparations. The couple was seen talking to an all-women kitchen crew in a restaurant, helping with packing biryani boxes for donation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The couple also met an eclectic mix of Muslim women among them athletes, artists, and leaders from the corporate world. The visit celebrated the accomplishments of British Muslim women while bringing to attention the meaning of Ramadan and the spirit of giving.

Supporting the Community Through Charity

The caption of the post on The Royal Family’s Instagram read: “Celebrating British Muslim women at @DarjeelingLdn! Ranging from professional athletes to artists and leaders in the corporate world, The King and Queen spent time with a group of extraordinary women as they prepare for Ramadan.”

It further explained the purpose of the visit: “Their Majesties joined the restaurant’s all-female kitchen team to pack biryani into boxes. These will be given to families supported by Doorstep, as part of Darjeeling Express’ commitment to cook for charitable causes every Ramadan.”

Doorstep is a charity that helps families in need by providing essential goods and services as they await permanent housing. The King and Queen’s participation in this effort emphasized the importance of community support and generosity during Ramadan.

The Significance of Ramadan

The Instagram post also highlighted the importance of Ramadan, stating: “Ramadan is a particularly important time for Muslims where daily life continues as normal, but spiritual focus intensifies. To observe Ramadan can mean a range of things; this gathering will be an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and creativity of Muslim women, as well as the beauty of the holy month of Ramadan.”

Ramadan, which is set to begin on Friday evening and will continue until March 29, is a sacred period of fasting, prayer, and charity for Muslims worldwide. The King and Queen’s participation in the pre-Ramadan event reinforced their support for the UK’s Muslim community and their commitment to inclusivity.

Meeting Inspirational Figures

According to The Independent, during their visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla met influential personas like professional rugby player Zainab Alema and author Hajera Memon, while King Charles talked to some artists and businesswomen. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla was proactive in helping kitchen door staff bag the biryani for donation.

The royals also met MasterChef winner and doctor Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed, who, as part of her charitable efforts, helped pack small bags of dates to be distributed to hospitals during Ramadan to ensure that it would be shared with those fasting.