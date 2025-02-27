Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Watch: King Charles And Queen Camilla Help Pack Food Donation Boxes Ahead Of Ramadan

Watch: King Charles And Queen Camilla Help Pack Food Donation Boxes Ahead Of Ramadan

King Charles and Queen Camilla decided to become a part of a heartwarming initiative by an Indian restaurant in London, Darjeeling Express.

Watch: King Charles And Queen Camilla Help Pack Food Donation Boxes Ahead Of Ramadan

King Charles and Queen Camilla decided to become a part of a heartwarming initiative by an Indian restaurant in London, Darjeeling Express.


As the holy month of Ramadan, or Ramazan, approaches, the UK’s royalty, King Charles and Queen Camilla, decided to become a part of a heartwarming initiative by an Indian restaurant in London, Darjeeling Express. In a viral video, the royal couple was seen engaging with the restaurant staff along with several Muslim women belonging to different  professional backgrounds as they participated in a charitable effort to pack food donation boxes on Wednesday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Royal Visit to Darjeeling Express

The Royal Family’s official Instagram account had shared the video of the visit by the King and the Queen that highlights their involvement in the pre-Ramadan preparations. The couple was seen talking to an all-women kitchen crew in a restaurant, helping with packing biryani boxes for donation.

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The couple also met an eclectic mix of Muslim women among them athletes, artists, and leaders from the corporate world. The visit celebrated the accomplishments of British Muslim women while bringing to attention the meaning of Ramadan and the spirit of giving.

Supporting the Community Through Charity

The caption of the post on The Royal Family’s Instagram read: “Celebrating British Muslim women at @DarjeelingLdn! Ranging from professional athletes to artists and leaders in the corporate world, The King and Queen spent time with a group of extraordinary women as they prepare for Ramadan.”

It further explained the purpose of the visit: “Their Majesties joined the restaurant’s all-female kitchen team to pack biryani into boxes. These will be given to families supported by Doorstep, as part of Darjeeling Express’ commitment to cook for charitable causes every Ramadan.”

Doorstep is a charity that helps families in need by providing essential goods and services as they await permanent housing. The King and Queen’s participation in this effort emphasized the importance of community support and generosity during Ramadan.

The Significance of Ramadan

The Instagram post also highlighted the importance of Ramadan, stating: “Ramadan is a particularly important time for Muslims where daily life continues as normal, but spiritual focus intensifies. To observe Ramadan can mean a range of things; this gathering will be an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and creativity of Muslim women, as well as the beauty of the holy month of Ramadan.”

Ramadan, which is set to begin on Friday evening and will continue until March 29, is a sacred period of fasting, prayer, and charity for Muslims worldwide. The King and Queen’s participation in the pre-Ramadan event reinforced their support for the UK’s Muslim community and their commitment to inclusivity.

Meeting Inspirational Figures

According to The Independent, during their visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla met influential personas like professional rugby player Zainab Alema and author Hajera Memon, while King Charles talked to some artists and businesswomen. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla was proactive in helping kitchen door staff bag the biryani for donation.

The royals also met MasterChef winner and doctor Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed, who, as part of her charitable efforts, helped pack small bags of dates to be distributed to hospitals during Ramadan to ensure that it would be shared with those fasting.

Also Read: U.S. And Russia Begin Talks In Saudi Arabia Over Ukraine Conflict But Without Ukrainians

Filed under

Indian Restaurant King Charles Queen Camilla Royal Couple uk

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot Faulkner

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot...

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Entertainment

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues Steals The Spotlight

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard