A video of French President Emmanuel Macron on a train to Kyiv has sparked a flurry of false accusations online, with social media users alleging that he was hiding a pouch of cocaine. However, French media investigations have debunked these claims, stating the object seen in the video was a rolled-up handkerchief, not drugs.

🚨DEVELOPING: Macron, Starmer, and Merz caught on video on their return from Kiev. A bag of white powder on the table. Macron quickly pockets it, Merz hides the spoon. No explanation given. Zelensky, known cocaine enthusiast, had just hosted them. Connect the dots. pic.twitter.com/aROGuf06Nm — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) May 11, 2025

The video, which also features German opposition leader Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, was captured during their journey from Poland into Ukraine. As the clip circulated widely, online users speculated about a white pouch Macron appeared to discreetly remove and an object near Merz that resembled what some called a “cocaine spoon.”

Adding to the speculation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made cryptic remarks on Telegram, indirectly accusing the three leaders of drug use. Referring to them as “a Frenchman, an Englishman, and a German,” she joked that they forgot to hide the evidence before journalists entered. She also took a swipe at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him an “unstable cocaine addict,” and claimed that drug use among Western leaders was considered “normal” by a Western diplomat.

This statement seemingly ignited the spread of the rumor, prompting Turkiye Today to suggest Russia may be behind the disinformation effort. The goal, they say, could be to reinforce the narrative that Western elites are corrupt and irresponsible, especially regarding their stance on the war in Ukraine.

French newspaper Libération conducted a thorough fact-check of the viral footage. Their report concluded that the alleged “white powder pouch” was simply a handkerchief already on the table before Keir Starmer entered the room. Only Macron and Merz were present at the time. As for the supposed “cocaine spoon” near Merz, it was identified as a toothpick.

Libération pointed out that such conspiracy theories are part of a wider disinformation campaign aimed at undermining the credibility of Western leaders. “These conspiracy accusations fit with the narrative that Western elites are depraved and approach war unconsciously,” said the report. “This is clearly not the case.”

Despite the video’s widespread reach and the controversy it stirred online, no official evidence supports the drug allegations. The episode highlights the growing challenge of misinformation in geopolitics, particularly in the digital age, where even routine diplomatic visits can be weaponized for propaganda.