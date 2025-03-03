Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
Watch | Major Power Outage At Baltimore-Washington International Airport Causes Flight Disruptions

Power outage at BWI Airport causes major flight delays, cancellations, and diversions. Crews work to restore power; travelers advised to check flights.

Watch | Major Power Outage At Baltimore-Washington International Airport Causes Flight Disruptions


A power outage at Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) early Monday morning led to widespread flight delays, cancellations, and passenger disruptions. The outage, caused by a downed power line near the airport, was first reported around 7:40 a.m., affecting key areas of the main terminal and an adjacent parking garage.

According to flight tracking data, over 100 flights were delayed, with several cancellations as of mid-morning. Inbound flights also faced diversions, further compounding travel disruptions.

Power Restoration Underway, Airlines Use Alternative Measures

Stephanie Weaver, a spokesperson for Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), confirmed that repair crews were deployed immediately to restore power. By 10 a.m., airport officials announced that power was gradually being restored throughout the terminal. Meanwhile, some airlines resorted to air stairs to assist passengers in deplaning.

Travelers Advised to Check Flight Status

Airport officials urged passengers to stay updated on their flight status by directly contacting their airlines. With ongoing power restoration efforts, delays and disruptions were expected to persist for some time.

This incident highlights the vulnerability of major transportation hubs to unexpected infrastructure failures, underscoring the need for contingency plans.

