Watch: Minnesota Lawmaker Breaks Down In Viral Video Before Being Fatally Shot In Targeted Attack

A tragic wave of political violence has shaken Minnesota following the fatal shooting of state representative Melissa Hortman, just hours after a video of her breaking down in tears over a controversial healthcare vote went viral. Authorities are currently searching for a suspect believed to have disguised himself as a police officer and used a fake police cruiser to carry out the deadly attack.

Hortman, a senior Democrat in the Minnesota House, was found shot dead alongside her husband in what officials have confirmed as a “politically motivated” assassination. The lawmaker had made headlines earlier that day after siding with Republicans on a divisive measure to cut healthcare benefits for undocumented adult immigrants a move that deeply split her party.

Video goes viral

In the now-viral video recorded shortly after the vote, a visibly emotional Hortman defended her decision, saying, “I did what leaders do… I stepped up and I got the job done for the people of Minnesota.”

Her statement came amid intense backlash from progressive groups and fellow Democrats who criticized the bill for targeting vulnerable communities. Despite the controversy, Hortman insisted her vote was about “preserving the long-term sustainability of the state’s healthcare infrastructure.”

REPORT: Shortly before Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman was shot and k*lled, she broke down in tears in front of cameras after siding with Republicans. Hortman was the lone Democrat who voted to cut health care access for adult illegal immigrants. “I did what leaders do… I… pic.twitter.com/tpqUe0LRaZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 14, 2025

Shortly after the footage surfaced online, tragedy struck.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, Hortman and her husband were gunned down outside their residence in what appears to have been a premeditated ambush. State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were also injured in the attack and are currently receiving treatment in a local hospital.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held a press conference on Sunday morning, visibly shaken. “Our state lost a great leader, and I lost the dearest of friends,” Walz said. “We must all Minnesota and across the country stand united against political violence in any form.”

Walz also confirmed that Senator Hoffman and his wife are expected to survive. “We are cautiously optimistic they will pull through this assassination attempt,” he said.

Police have released a description of the suspect, urging the public to remain vigilant. He is believed to be a white male with brown hair, last seen wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants. Witnesses say he was driving a vehicle that appeared to be a police cruiser but was later identified as a fake law enforcement vehicle.

Police warned residents

An emergency alert issued by the Brooklyn Park Police warned residents: “Do not approach the suspect. Do not answer the door unless two officers are present and can verify their identity. Always call 911 to confirm before allowing access.”

President Donald Trump issued a statement condemning the shooting. “I have been briefed on the terrible attack that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted act of violence against state lawmakers. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America,” Trump said.

The FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting local authorities in the ongoing investigation. Officials say they are reviewing surveillance footage, forensic evidence, and online threats received by lawmakers in recent weeks.

Triggered national debate

The shooting has already triggered a heated national debate about political discourse, online radicalization, and the growing threat of domestic extremism. Advocacy groups have urged both parties to de-escalate political rhetoric and prioritize the safety of elected officials.

Melissa Hortman, 54, had served in the Minnesota legislature for over a decade and was known for her pragmatic approach to governance. Colleagues across party lines expressed shock and sorrow over her death.

“We disagreed often, but Melissa always led with her conscience,” said Republican House leader Mark Johnson. “She didn’t deserve this. No one does.”

As the manhunt for the suspect intensifies, Minnesotans are grappling with the aftermath of an attack that has left the state and the nation stunned.

