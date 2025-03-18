Watch | New Footage Emerges In Missing Indian-American Student Sudiksha Konanki’s Case

New footage shows missing Indian-American student Sudiksha Konanki and person of interest Joshua Riibe at a bar before she vanished in the Dominican Republic. Investigation ongoing.

Fresh surveillance footage has surfaced in the case of Sudiksha Konanki, the missing Indian-American pre-med student who disappeared from a Dominican Republic beach on March 6. The footage, obtained by local outlet Noticia SIN, provides new insights into her final known hours. Authorities continue their investigation, with Joshua Riibe, a college senior from Minnesota, remaining a person of interest in the case.

Sudiksha Konanki and Joshua Riibe Spotted at a Bar Before Disappearance

The newly released footage shows 19-year-old Sudiksha Konanki at an outdoor bar with her friends, enjoying the night. At one point, she is seen covering her mouth, stepping away to a grassy patch, and then returning to the group. Moments later, she appears excited, jumping and hugging a female companion.

A man believed to be Joshua Riibe, who was last seen with Konanki before her disappearance, is also visible in the footage. Riibe appears intoxicated, stumbling as another man attempts to comfort him. While both Konanki and Riibe were at the bar, they were in separate groups and did not interact in the video. Their clothing matches previously released surveillance footage from earlier in the night, confirming their identities.

Another Video Shows Konanki at the RIU Hotel & Resort Lobby

In a second video, Konanki is seen with three other girls in the lobby of the RIU Hotel & Resort, wearing the same outfit. This footage is one of the last confirmed sightings of her before she vanished.

Timeline of the Night: From Nightclub to the Beach

Konanki, a student at the University of Pittsburgh, was on vacation with five friends in Punta Cana. On the night of March 5, they went out partying at a resort nightclub before heading to the beach around 4:15 am. By 5:50 am, most of her friends had left, leaving Konanki alone with Riibe.

Additional surveillance footage from the Riu Republica Resort shows the pair walking arm-in-arm along a resort pathway, surrounded by friends before heading toward the beach.

Riibe’s Statement: “I Tried to Save Her”

Riibe, a senior at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, remains in custody as a person of interest. While no charges have been filed, Dominican authorities have confiscated his passport as the investigation continues. He was interrogated by police until nearly 3 am on March 16.

In his statement, Riibe claimed he and Konanki were in waist-deep water, “talking and kissing a little,” when a strong wave dragged them out to sea. A trained pool lifeguard, Riibe said he tried to keep Konanki afloat under his arm while swimming back. He described struggling to stay above water, saying, “I took in a lot of water.”

As they reached shallower waters, he set Konanki in front of him and saw her “walking at an angle in the water.” He last asked if she was okay but didn’t hear a response as he began vomiting seawater. When he regained awareness, she was gone. Assuming she had left, Riibe said he blacked out on a beach chair.

Search Efforts and Ongoing Investigation

Eleven days after her disappearance, Dominican authorities continue their extensive search for Konanki. While investigators suspect she may have drowned, her family strongly believes there was foul play involved.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are examining the new footage to piece together the events leading to her disappearance. Riibe remains under scrutiny, but no formal charges have been made against him.

The case has gained significant attention in the U.S. and India, with calls for a thorough investigation to determine what truly happened to Sudiksha Konanki in Punta Cana.

