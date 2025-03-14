Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
Watch: New Zealand PM Luxon Joins In Holi Celebrations, Says ‘A Big Fan of India’

As India revels in the festival of colors, the footage shows Luxon joyfully engaging with the crowd, playfully tossing vibrant powders using a cloud gulal cylinder.

Watch: New Zealand PM Luxon Joins In Holi Celebrations, Says ‘A Big Fan of India’

Watch: New Zealand PM Luxon Joins In Holi Celebrations, Says 'A Big Fan of India'


A video of New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon enthusiastically participating in Holi celebrations at ISKCON Auckland has resurfaced online, capturing widespread attention. As India revels in the festival of colors, the footage shows Luxon joyfully engaging with the crowd, playfully tossing vibrant powders using a cloud gulal cylinder. With an energetic countdown of “3…2…1,” he launched a burst of color, embracing the spirit of the festival.

Holi, one of India’s most cherished festivals, is celebrated with immense enthusiasm, bringing people together through colorful powders, water balloons, and festive treats like Gujiyas. Luxon’s active participation in Auckland’s Holi celebration highlights his appreciation for Indian culture and traditions.

Strengthening India-New Zealand Ties

Luxon is scheduled to visit India from March 16 to March 20 to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, focusing on key sectors such as trade, investment, and strategic collaboration. This marks his first visit to India as the Prime Minister, underscoring the importance of India-New Zealand relations.

A self-proclaimed admirer of India, Luxon has expressed his deep respect for the country, stating, “I am a big fan of India… It’s a country I love, admire tremendously.” During his visit, he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on March 17 to discuss trade, defense cooperation, and fostering stronger people-to-people ties.

Additionally, Luxon will meet President Droupadi Murmu and will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business leaders, media representatives, and members of the Indian diaspora.

Before concluding his visit, Luxon will travel to Mumbai from March 19 to 20, further engaging with Indian business and community leaders. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), his visit reaffirms the commitment of both nations to strengthening their relationship across multiple sectors and deepening the bond between their people.

