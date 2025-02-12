Watch: PM Modi And France President Macron’s Heartwarming Special Gesture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France has been marked by exceptional warmth and respect from French President Emmanuel Macron. The special camaraderie between the two leaders was evident in the way President Macron personally engaged with PM Modi throughout the visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France has been marked by exceptional warmth and respect from French President Emmanuel Macron. The special camaraderie between the two leaders was evident in the way President Macron personally engaged with PM Modi throughout the visit.

Dinner Reception and AI Summit Collaboration

On the first day of the visit, President Macron hosted a special dinner in honor of PM Modi. This was followed by their joint participation in the AI Action Summit, where India and France co-hosted discussions on artificial intelligence, reinforcing their commitment to technological advancements and global cooperation.

PM Modi meets Prez Macron at Elysee Palace. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Prez Macron shows a special Gesture by coming out to receive PM Modi No similar gesture shown to Trudeau & Scholz https://t.co/OUqt9WP8I5 pic.twitter.com/aTbSTvkJWi — Siddhant Mishra (@siddhantvm) February 10, 2025

Further strengthening their economic partnership, PM Modi and President Macron co-chaired the India-France CEOs Forum. This meeting brought together top business leaders from both nations, focusing on deepening trade ties, investment opportunities, and innovation-driven growth.

Strengthening Economic Ties: India-France CEOs Forum

A rare and remarkable moment of their visit was when both leaders traveled together in a joint motorcade and even boarded the same plane to Marseille. Such a gesture of friendship and trust between two world leaders is rarely seen in international diplomacy.

Upon arriving in Marseille, President Macron hosted PM Modi for a working dinner, showcasing the deep diplomatic and personal rapport between the two. This informal setting allowed both leaders to discuss various bilateral and global issues in a relaxed yet productive atmosphere.

Inauguration of Indian Consulate and Strategic Visits

Further emphasizing the strength of the India-France relationship, President Macron and PM Modi will jointly inaugurate the new Indian Consulate in Marseille. This step aims to enhance diplomatic presence and provide better services to the Indian diaspora in France.

Additionally, both leaders will visit the prestigious ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) project, a symbol of scientific collaboration between the two nations. They will also tour the Marseille port, highlighting the importance of maritime cooperation and trade.

A Friendship Without Precedent

The level of attention and time President Macron has devoted to PM Modi during this visit is extraordinary. Such a high degree of personal engagement and hospitality from a global leader is rare and sets a new benchmark in international diplomacy.

This visit not only strengthens India-France ties but also demonstrates a friendship built on mutual respect, trust, and shared vision for the future.

