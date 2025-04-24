Watch: Secret Service Arrests Climate Activist For Spray-Painting ‘USA’ Over Presidential Insignia Inside Trump Tower

The suspect, identified by authorities as Nathaniel Smith, 36, targeted the plaque located inside the Midtown Manhattan building.

A climate activist was apprehended inside Trump Tower on Wednesday afternoon after spray-painting “USA” in bright green over a presidential insignia, according to law enforcement sources and viral footage.

Protester Identified as Nathaniel Smith

The suspect, identified by authorities as Nathaniel Smith, 36, targeted the plaque located inside the Midtown Manhattan building. After painting over the presidential seal, Smith knelt down, closed his eyes, and appeared to enter a meditative state, according to video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

🚨 #BREAKING: “Climate Activists” who were vandalizing the interior of Trump Tower in NYC have now been ARRESTED by Secret Service GOOD! Advertisement · Scroll to continue These clowns should face FEDERAL charges now! They’ll actually face some time! pic.twitter.com/LNs6H38dO1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 23, 2025

Shortly after a small group gathered around the scene—some taking photos—Smith unfurled a small “GAME OVER” banner displaying the Extinction Rebellion logo. Moments later, he was approached by building security and subsequently taken into custody by NYPD officers in dark suits.

As he was being escorted away, Smith shouted, “This is your country. This is our country. This is our planet… You cannot ruin it without comment. They are ruining the planet for profit.”

Police confirmed that Smith, a resident of Crown Heights, was charged with making graffiti, criminal tampering, and possessing graffiti tools. Sources also revealed a prior arrest for criminal trespass at Columbia University.

Secret Service Responds to Incident

Although the U.S. Secret Service did not participate in the arrest, spokesperson James Byrne stated that the agency is aware of the incident. “There are no disruptions to protective operations,” Byrne confirmed. “We thank the NYPD for their immediate response and continued partnership.”

This event is the latest in a string of climate-related protests tied to Extinction Rebellion. Just one day earlier, the same group spray-painted the Charging Bull statue on Wall Street. They later removed the graffiti under police observation.

Additional acts of vandalism occurred at Tesla’s Meatpacking District showroom, where two demonstrators were arrested. Two more Extinction Rebellion members were also detained Tuesday evening outside the David H. Koch Theater during the opening of the New York City Ballet’s spring season.

Footage from the ballet event shows a woman interrupting “Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux” by shouting, “It is Earth Day and we are in climate emergency!” before being escorted out by security to a mix of cheers and boos. No arrest was reported in her case.