Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Watch | Shocking Footage Of Deadly Bridge Collapse In South Korea: 2 Killed, 5 Injured, Rescue Underway

A bridge collapse in South Korea killed 2 and injured 5. Rescue teams search for 3 missing workers as authorities investigate the cause of the tragedy.

Watch | Shocking Footage Of Deadly Bridge Collapse In South Korea: 2 Killed, 5 Injured, Rescue Underway

A bridge collapse in South Korea killed 2 and injured 5. Rescue teams search for 3 missing workers as authorities investigate the cause of the tragedy.


A tragic bridge collapse at an expressway construction site in Anseong, South Korea, resulted in two deaths and five injuries on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:50 AM, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Seoul. Footage aired by local media captured the harrowing moment when a section of the bridge crumbled, releasing a thick cloud of dust and debris.

According to a statement from the National Fire Agency, two people lost their lives, while four sustained severe injuries, and one suffered minor injuries. Rescue teams are still searching for three individuals believed to be trapped under the debris.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has issued urgent directives to deploy all available personnel and resources to expedite rescue efforts. Injured victims have been transported to hospitals for treatment.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about workplace safety in South Korea’s construction industry. According to Seoul’s labour ministry, more than 8,000 work-related deaths were recorded between 2020 and 2023, highlighting the risks associated with construction projects across the country.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the collapse, as rescue operations continue in the affected area.

