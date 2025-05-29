Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Watch This Singapore Airlines Pilot Battle Strong Winds To Land Safely In Adelaide | Viral

A Singapore Airlines flight turned heads this week after making a dramatic landing at Adelaide Airport during a powerful storm, with intense crosswinds shaking the aircraft just moments before touchdown.

Watch This Singapore Airlines Pilot Battle Strong Winds To Land Safely In Adelaide | Viral

A Singapore Airlines flight turned heads this week after making a dramatic landing at Adelaide Airport during a powerful storm.


A Singapore Airlines flight turned heads this week after making a dramatic landing at Adelaide Airport during a powerful storm, with intense crosswinds shaking the aircraft just moments before touchdown. The heart-stopping scene was caught on video and has since gone viral, earning praise for the pilots’ calm control under pressure.

A Rough Approach in Heavy Winds

The incident happened on Monday, May 27, when the aircraft was coming in to land amid gusty winds and stormy skies over Adelaide. In the video, the plane can be seen wobbling from side to side, its wings swaying sharply as the pilots fought to stabilize it against the elements.

Viewers online described it as a “jaw-clenching” approach — and with good reason. The crosswinds made it look as if the plane might veer off course, but the pilots held steady. Within seconds, they executed a flawless landing that quickly drew praise from both aviation experts and everyday flyers.

Social Media Applauds the Pilots

The dramatic footage was first shared by 7News Adelaide and Channel NewsAsia, and it didn’t take long before it spread across social media platforms. Commenters were quick to recognize the skill involved in pulling off such a smooth landing despite the chaos in the skies.

One Instagram user, @guynamedgun, wrote: “It’s Singapore Airlines! They’re in good hands.” Another user, @roseoscha, added: “This news is a good promotion, bravo!” Many others echoed similar thoughts, saying the video was a great reminder of how capable and well-trained airline pilots are.

Why Crosswind Landings Are So Difficult

What made this moment so intense is the kind of landing the pilots had to perform — a crosswind landing. This is one of the toughest maneuvers in commercial aviation, especially when winds are unpredictable or coming in strong from the side.

To manage it, pilots often use a technique called “crabbing,” where the aircraft approaches the runway at an angle, nose turned slightly into the wind to balance the crosswind force. Just before touchdown, the pilot has to straighten the plane using the rudder and ailerons — a move that requires pinpoint timing and total precision.

It’s part of standard pilot training, but when severe weather gets involved, even experienced aviators face a challenge.

This Isn’t the First Time Such a Landing Made Headlines

This isn’t the first dramatic crosswind landing to grab the public’s attention. In 2019, a Lufthansa A320 struggled to land during a storm in Düsseldorf, and back in 2015, an Emirates Boeing 777 made a near-sideways landing in Birmingham that stunned viewers. Both incidents — like the one in Adelaide — were captured on video, showing how even in the most intense conditions, pilot training and nerves of steel can lead to safe landings.

What It Takes to Fly Through Storms

Pilots don’t just develop this kind of skill overnight. It comes from years of rigorous training that includes countless hours in advanced flight simulators, where real-world storm conditions are recreated without any actual danger. From the start of flight school, pilots are taught how to handle crosswinds, turbulence, emergency descents, and tough landings.

And it doesn’t stop there. Airlines require recurrent training every few months to keep pilots sharp. These sessions test their response to extreme weather and unexpected flight scenarios. Only after passing multiple evaluations and logging thousands of flight hours are pilots trusted to handle such high-stakes situations.

A Moment That Shows What Pilots Do Best

For passengers sitting inside that Singapore Airlines flight, the landing might have felt nerve-wracking. But for the pilots, it was just another day of putting their training into action.

The video of the Adelaide landing has reminded many people just how much skill and responsibility pilots carry — and how they make split-second decisions that keep hundreds of lives safe, even when nature isn’t cooperating.

Filed under

adelaide Singapore Airlines pilot Storm

