Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Watch | Thousands Celebrate Thaipusam At Malaysia’s Batu Caves With Kavadi And Piercings

Thousands of Tamil Hindus gathered at Malaysia’s Batu Caves for Thaipusam, performing kavadi rituals, body piercings, and prayers to honor Lord Murugan.

Watch | Thousands Celebrate Thaipusam At Malaysia's Batu Caves With Kavadi And Piercings


Hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees thronged temples across Malaysia on Tuesday to celebrate Thaipusam, an annual festival deeply rooted in Tamil Hindu traditions. The grandest celebrations took place at the iconic Batu Caves temple complex on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, where worshippers carried out elaborate rituals, including piercing their bodies with hooks and skewers as acts of devotion.

Malaysia, a Muslim-majority nation with a 7% ethnic Indian population, has long been a major hub for Thaipusam celebrations outside India. The festival marks the day when the goddess Parvathi gifted her son, Lord Murugan, a divine lance to defeat evil forces. The event is also observed in India, Singapore, and other regions with significant Tamil Hindu communities.

Elaborate Rituals and Acts of Penance

The Batu Caves complex, which has been a focal point of Thaipusam celebrations for over a century, witnessed massive crowds of devotees making their way up the 272 steps leading to the temple. Many carried milk pots as offerings, while others bore intricate metal structures known as kavadis, some weighing up to 100 kilograms (220 pounds).

CREDIT: Malaysia Gazette

Accompanied by percussion beats and devotional songs, worshippers engaged in rigorous penance, including body piercings with skewers, hooks, and chains, symbolizing their faith and gratitude to Lord Murugan.

According to AFP, Revathi Ramasundra, a 45-year-old senior nurse, expressed her devotion, saying, “We pray every day, but once our prayers are fulfilled, we express our thanks by carrying kavadis and milk pots.”

AFP also reported that Mahendran Masialamoney, a businessman, visited the temple to seek divine blessings. “This year, I prayed for my children’s education as well as my career prospects,” he shared.

A Festival of Faith and Dedication

Thaipusam continues to be one of the most vibrant and spiritually significant festivals for Tamil Hindus, reflecting centuries-old traditions of devotion and self-sacrifice. As the festival gains prominence globally, Malaysia remains a key center for its grand celebrations, drawing devotees and tourists alike to witness the spectacle of faith in action.

Leaders Extend Thaipusam Wishes

Several Malaysian leaders conveyed their Thaipusam greetings, emphasizing unity, diversity, and national harmony.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi took to Facebook to highlight Malaysia’s multicultural strength, urging citizens to uphold respect and harmony. “On this occasion, I would like to wish a happy Thaipusam to all Hindus across the country. Let us continue to strengthen unity and respect the diversity that forms the foundation of our nation’s harmony,” he stated. He also acknowledged Thaipusam’s significance in the Tamil calendar, marking a sacred period of devotion.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof echoed similar sentiments, calling Thaipusam a reflection of Malaysia’s unity in diversity. “Let us be grateful and continue to protect the unity we have achieved for a more harmonious, prosperous, and peaceful Malaysia,” he expressed.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad also extended his greetings, urging Malaysians to cherish unity and solidarity.

Meanwhile, Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan encouraged the Hindu community to embrace the festival with family and friends while prioritizing safety. “I pray that Hindu devotees can fulfil their vows and celebrate Thaipusam joyfully in a harmonious atmosphere across the country,” he stated, also thanking security personnel, especially the police, for ensuring safety during the celebrations.

“My hope is that we continue to live in peace, unity, and stability while striving for a brighter future together. This is the greatness of our country, Malaysia,” Ramanan added.



ALSO READ: Thaipusam 2025: Date, Rituals, And Global Celebrations Of Lord Murugan’s Sacred Festival

Filed under

Batu Caves Thaipusam Malaysia Hindu festival Thaipusam festival 2025

