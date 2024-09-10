Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Watch: Typhoon-Hit Vietnam Bridge Collapses, Vehicles Fall Into River

Authorities in Vietnam have confirmed that 13 people are missing following the collapse of a key bridge, rescue operations are underway.

Authorities in Vietnam have confirmed that 13 people are missing following the collapse of a key bridge, although Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc has indicated that it remains unclear whether there have been any casualties. Rescue operations are underway, with a portion of the bridge still standing. Efforts are focused on constructing a pontoon bridge to restore access to the affected area.

Typhoon Yagi’s Devastating Impact

The bridge collapse is just one of the many challenges facing Vietnam as it continues to recover from Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm to strike the region in decades. The typhoon made landfall on Saturday, bringing with it severe flooding and landslides that have resulted in at least 64 fatalities across northern provinces. The destruction has been widespread, with significant damage reported throughout the region.

Landslide Sweeps Away Passenger Bus

In addition to the bridge collapse, a landslide in Cao Bang province has swept away a passenger bus carrying 20 people. Rescue operations are further complicated by blocked roads and persistent heavy rains, which are hampering the efforts of emergency teams.

Government Response and Emergency Aid

In response to the disaster, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has announced emergency aid packages and directed the military to prioritize rescue and recovery operations. The typhoon has also severely disrupted industrial activities in northern Vietnam. Many factories have faced power outages and extensive damage, with industrial zones in Haiphong, a city with a population of two million, suffering particularly severe impacts. Roofs have been torn off factories, and workers are struggling to salvage equipment from flooded production plants. Notably, factories of South Korean conglomerate LG Electronics in Haiphong sustained significant damage, though no casualties among employees have been reported.

Power and Telecommunications Disruptions

The storm has caused widespread power outages, leaving over 5.7 million customers without electricity. By Monday, more than 75% of power had been restored. Telecommunications services have also been disrupted, with many areas experiencing outages.

Warnings of Continued Risks

The Vietnam Meteorological Agency has issued warnings about ongoing risks of flooding and landslides. Rainfall in northern regions has been substantial, ranging between 208 and 433 millimeters over the past 48 hours. The situation remains fluid, with continued efforts needed to address the ongoing crisis and support affected communities.

