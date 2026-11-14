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Home > World News > WATCH VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Loses Life In Horrific Tigress Attack During TikTok Shoot In Pakistan; Police Probe Alleged Negligence

WATCH VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Loses Life In Horrific Tigress Attack During TikTok Shoot In Pakistan; Police Probe Alleged Negligence

A 19-year-old farm worker, Talha, was mauled to death by a tigress during a TikTok shoot at a Lahore farmhouse. Police arrested the owner and influencer over alleged negligence.

WATCH VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Loses Life In Horrific Tigress Attack During TikTok Shoot In Pakistan; Police Probe Alleged Negligence
WATCH VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Loses Life In Horrific Tigress Attack During TikTok Shoot In Pakistan; Police Probe Alleged Negligence

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 17:17 IST

A video shoot at a private breeding farm in Kahna ended with a young farm worker dead. Police say there was also an attempt to describe the attack as a dog bite.

A Video Shoot At A Farmhouse

On Wednesday, a TikToker named Nauman Hassan visited a private farmhouse in Lahore’s Kahna area to record a video. The farm kept big cats, among them a tigress.

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According to Lahore Police, the animal allegedly went out of control during the shoot and attacked a 19 year old farm employee named Talha.

Critical Injuries, A Private Hospital

Talha suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment, Dawn reported.

A Father’s Complaint

Talha’s father, Munir Ahmed, said in his complaint that the animal had been taken out of its cage for filming, and that his son was asked to take part in the video. Hum News reported that the father and other family members also worked at the farmhouse.

Two Arrests

Police arrested two men: the farmhouse owner, Fayyaz, and the TikToker, Nauman Hassan.

The “Dog Bite” Account

Police said that an attempt was allegedly made to hide the circumstances of the incident by describing it as a dog attack. According to a Lahore Police statement reported by Dawn, the investigation established that Talha had in fact been attacked by the big cat.

The Tigress In State Custody

The Punjab Wildlife Department has been made responsible for the animal. Investigators will see if the farmhouse had the permit to hold a tigress and if proper safety measures were put in place or negligence led to the tiger’s death.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Faisal Kamran said that the investigators would look into every matter related to the case of negligence and attempts to cover it up.

A Warning from Lahore Police

The police said in their statement that the love of TikTok cannot be more important than the life of a person. They said that no one should be allowed to risk anyone’s life in the name of entertainment.

Big Cat Laws

The Punjab government has tightened laws regarding the possession and breeding of big cats like tigers and lions in 2025. The owners are required to have licenses and abide by the standards for the safety of the enclosure. According to The Express Tribune, the investigators are now seeing if the farmhouse abides by the laws.

What Happens Next?

Will the investigation show that the farm had a licence? What charges will the owner and the TikToker face, and what will the court decide? Will anyone be held responsible for the alleged attempt to pass the attack off as a dog bite? And will the case push authorities to inspect other private farms that keep big cats?

The two arrested men remain suspects until a court decides otherwise.

Also Read: No Road, No Ambulance, No Help In Time: Bihar Villagers Carry 52-Year-Old Woman On Cot, But She Dies Before Reaching Hospital

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WATCH VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Loses Life In Horrific Tigress Attack During TikTok Shoot In Pakistan; Police Probe Alleged Negligence

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WATCH VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Loses Life In Horrific Tigress Attack During TikTok Shoot In Pakistan; Police Probe Alleged Negligence

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WATCH VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Loses Life In Horrific Tigress Attack During TikTok Shoot In Pakistan; Police Probe Alleged Negligence

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WATCH VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Loses Life In Horrific Tigress Attack During TikTok Shoot In Pakistan; Police Probe Alleged Negligence
WATCH VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Loses Life In Horrific Tigress Attack During TikTok Shoot In Pakistan; Police Probe Alleged Negligence
WATCH VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Loses Life In Horrific Tigress Attack During TikTok Shoot In Pakistan; Police Probe Alleged Negligence
WATCH VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Loses Life In Horrific Tigress Attack During TikTok Shoot In Pakistan; Police Probe Alleged Negligence
WATCH VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Loses Life In Horrific Tigress Attack During TikTok Shoot In Pakistan; Police Probe Alleged Negligence

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