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Home > World News > Watch Video: 4 Pilots Killed As 2 Philippine Air Force Planes Collide Mid-air During Training

Watch Video: 4 Pilots Killed As 2 Philippine Air Force Planes Collide Mid-air During Training

The air force has temporarily grounded its SF-260 fleet as authorities investigate the cause of the fatal crash.

Four pilots were killed after two Philippine Air Force SF-260 training aircraft collided mid-air and crashed at Fernando Air Base, south of Manila. (Source:Screengrab)
Four pilots were killed after two Philippine Air Force SF-260 training aircraft collided mid-air and crashed at Fernando Air Base, south of Manila. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 16:44 IST

At least four pilots were killed after two Philippine Air Force aircraft collided mid-air during a training flight and crashed at an air base south of Manila. The incident involved two SF-260 single-engine propeller aircraft at Fernando Air Base, prompting the air force to temporarily ground its fleet of SF-260s as a precaution while authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

What Happened in the Crash?

According to the available information, the two military aircraft were conducting a training flight when they collided in mid-air. Following the collision, both planes crashed at Fernando Air Base, located south of the Philippine capital, Manila. All four pilots aboard the two aircraft were killed in the incident. The crash has raised fresh concerns about flight safety during military training operations in the country. Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances leading to the collision, including the flight paths of the aircraft and other relevant operational details, to determine what caused the fatal accident.

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Philippine Air Force Grounds SF-260 Fleet

Following the crash, the Philippine Air Force temporarily grounded its fleet of SF-260 aircraft as a precautionary measure. The move is intended to allow authorities to assess the situation and examine potential safety concerns before the aircraft resume operations. The SF-260 is a single-engine propeller aircraft used for military training. Further details about the investigation and any additional safety measures are expected as officials continue to assess the incident.

Previous Military Aircraft Crash Raises Safety Concerns

The latest tragedy comes amid a series of deadly accidents involving Philippine military aircraft in recent years. In May, two military pilots were killed when another SF-260 aircraft crashed during a training flight in Benguet province in the northern Philippines. The latest crash adds to concerns surrounding the safety of military aviation and the risks faced by pilots during training exercises. Investigators will now work to establish the cause of the mid-air collision and determine whether any operational or technical factors contributed to the accident. For now, the Philippine Air Force’s temporary grounding of its SF-260 fleet remains a precautionary step as authorities work to establish the facts behind the deaths of the four pilots.
Also Read: 17-Year-Old Class 12 Student Sets Herself On Fire In Delhi School, Body Found Behind Guard Room; What Happened?

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Watch Video: 4 Pilots Killed As 2 Philippine Air Force Planes Collide Mid-air During Training
Tags: Fernando Air Basefour pilots killedhome-hero-pos-1Manila plane crashmid-air collision Philippinesmilitary aircraft crashPhilippine Air ForcePhilippine military newsPhilippines plane crashSF-260 aircraft crash

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Watch Video: 4 Pilots Killed As 2 Philippine Air Force Planes Collide Mid-air During Training
Watch Video: 4 Pilots Killed As 2 Philippine Air Force Planes Collide Mid-air During Training
Watch Video: 4 Pilots Killed As 2 Philippine Air Force Planes Collide Mid-air During Training
Watch Video: 4 Pilots Killed As 2 Philippine Air Force Planes Collide Mid-air During Training
Watch Video: 4 Pilots Killed As 2 Philippine Air Force Planes Collide Mid-air During Training

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