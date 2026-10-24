Watch Video: 4 Pilots Killed As 2 Philippine Air Force Planes Collide Mid-air During Training

At least four pilots were killed after two Philippine Air Force aircraft collided mid-air during a training flight and crashed at an air base south of Manila. The incident involved two SF-260 single-engine propeller aircraft at Fernando Air Base, prompting the air force to temporarily ground its fleet of SF-260s as a precaution while authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

What Happened in the Crash?

According to the available information, the two military aircraft were conducting a training flight when they collided in mid-air. Following the collision, both planes crashed at Fernando Air Base, located south of the Philippine capital, Manila. All four pilots aboard the two aircraft were killed in the incident. The crash has raised fresh concerns about flight safety during military training operations in the country. Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances leading to the collision, including the flight paths of the aircraft and other relevant operational details, to determine what caused the fatal accident.

Philippine Air Force planes FLY DANGEROUSLY CLOSE before COLLIDING MID-AIR — BOTH SPIRAL OUT OF CONTROL & CRASH during TRAINING 4 AIR FORCE PILOTS KILLED https://t.co/fgqEdxJNM3 — RT (@RT_com) October 24, 2026

Philippine Air Force Grounds SF-260 Fleet

Following the crash, the Philippine Air Force temporarily grounded its fleet of SF-260 aircraft as a precautionary measure. The move is intended to allow authorities to assess the situation and examine potential safety concerns before the aircraft resume operations. The SF-260 is a single-engine propeller aircraft used for military training. Further details about the investigation and any additional safety measures are expected as officials continue to assess the incident.

Previous Military Aircraft Crash Raises Safety Concerns

The latest tragedy comes amid a series of deadly accidents involving Philippine military aircraft in recent years. In May, two military pilots were killed when another SF-260 aircraft crashed during a training flight in Benguet province in the northern Philippines. The latest crash adds to concerns surrounding the safety of military aviation and the risks faced by pilots during training exercises. Investigators will now work to establish the cause of the mid-air collision and determine whether any operational or technical factors contributed to the accident. For now, the Philippine Air Force’s temporary grounding of its SF-260 fleet remains a precautionary step as authorities work to establish the facts behind the deaths of the four pilots.

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