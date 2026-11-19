It began as just another game amongst friends beside a parked car but within seconds, the child found himself falling over a retaining wall which was all captured on camera near him.

A Simple Game

The incident occurred on Monday, November 16 when a group of girls were playing the “blind man’s bluff” game in Alapli district of northern Zonguldak province of Turkey. The exact location of the incident is mentioned as Giris Sol Ust in various sources.

Out of all of them, there was one 8 year old girl who is only mentioned in Turkish media reports through her initials O.M. She was to be blindfolded.

Blindfolded and Playing

From CCTV footage filmed from a nearby apartment complex, it can be seen that O.M. is dressed in a grey hood and is seen wearing a blindfold around her face.

In the footage, nothing looks dangerous but in the next few seconds, it turns out to be very scary.

One Step Too Far

In the process of finding her friends, she stumbles over an iron railing and falls over a retaining wall which is almost 8 meters high (26 feet). Her friends could do nothing except watch her fall down.

The Vine That Caught Her

She did not hit the ground first. According to the report, she landed on a grapevine before reaching the soil, and that cushioned the fall and kept her injuries from being fatal. She was hurt, but she was alive.

Shocking Negligence: Young Girl Falls 8 Meters While Playing Blindfold Game in Turkey Shocking negligence in Turkey as a young girl fell 8 meters while playing blind man’s buff with friends in Alaplı Zonguldak. She is stable after hospital treatment https://t.co/KoHzhH054Q — Ramesh Speaks (@rameshofficial0) November 18, 2026

Friends Rushed To Her Aid

As soon as she fell, her friends were frightened and rushed to where she had fallen down. Emergency services were called out. The girl was given first aid on site before being admitted to the hospital.

Discharged From The Hospital

According to the latest updates, the girl was found to be in a good condition by the doctors and thus has been discharged from the hospital. There is no information about her injury, duration of stay at the hospital, and any further treatment that may be required.

Reaction On The Internet

The video has made its rounds on social media platforms, particularly X. Most of them termed it a miracle that she survived and thanked God for her escape. Some viewers considered the video frightening, but appreciated the efforts of the other girls in rushing to help her.

Controversy Around The Retaining Wall

Another group of viewers wondered why the retaining wall was not built high enough, considering that it was near where children played. One viewer felt that the video should be used to promote child safety across the globe.

What Happens Next?

Will local authorities check the wall and the railing and decide whether they need to be raised or fenced? Who is responsible for that stretch of land beside the apartments? And will parents and neighbours think twice about where children play games like this? None of this has been officially addressed in the reports so far.

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