WATCH VIDEO: Anti-Hindu Slogans At Seattle Diwali Event, Jake Lang Blames Hindus For Democrats’ Texas Wins

A Diwali celebration in Seattle, US, witnessed a confrontation after far-right activist Jake Lang and a group of protesters arrived carrying anti-Hindu placards, including one that read “Deport All Dot Heads”. The activists attempted to interrupt the festivities but were physically confronted and removed by people attending the event.

The incident took another turn after Lang shared pictures of the confrontation on X and posted an abusive message targeting Hindus. He blamed the community for the Democratic Party’s victories in Texas during the November 3 US midterm elections, making an unsubstantiated claim that Hindus were responsible for the state turning blue.

The episode has drawn condemnation from Indian American organisations and political representatives, bringing renewed attention to the treatment of Hindu communities and their religious celebrations in the US.

What Happened At The Seattle Diwali Celebration?

We were just ASSAULTED by dozens of ANTIFA & HINDUS @ the Seattle Diwali Festival!!!! I guess they didn’t like our “Deport All Dot Heads” sign!!! 🇮🇳✈️ Hindus flipped Texas blue. Fuck them. https://t.co/mS3oBdEAYZ — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) November 8, 2026







Lang and fellow activist Thomas Allen reportedly arrived at a Hindu Diwali celebration in Seattle with placards carrying anti-Hindu and anti-immigrant messages. Apart from “Deport All Dot Heads”, another sign read “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians”. The protesters were confronted by attendees, and videos circulating online showed people physically pushing them away from the celebration venue. The event reportedly included children performing as part of the festivities.

Lang later shared pictures of the confrontation on X, claiming that he and his group had been assaulted by attendees.

“We were just ASSAULTED by dozens of ANTIFA & HINDUS @ the Seattle Diwali Festival!!!! I guess they didn’t like our ‘Deport All Dot Heads’ sign!!! Hindus flipped Texas blue,” he wrote in the post, followed by an abusive remark. However, Lang’s claim that the protesters were assaulted remains his account of the confrontation.

Why Did Jake Lang Blame Hindus For Democrats’ Texas Election Wins?

These statements by Lang related to the US midterm elections held on November 3 in which the Democrats won significant victories in Texas, which has been a strong Republican base. In the Senate contest, the Democrat James Talarico won against Republican Ken Paxton to win the seat as the first Senator elected from Texas after 1988. In the election of Governor, Democrat Gina Hinojosa beat the incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott and became the first Latina Governor of Texas.

Some other significant wins were also achieved by the Democrats in various Congressional seats. However, Lang attributed these wins to the Hindus without providing any evidence. This was in relation to the current debate in politics about immigration, changing demographics, and the increasing presence of the Indian Americans in the US.

Who Is Jake Lang? January 6 Capitol Attack And Trump’s Pardon

Jake Lang is an American far-right activist whose notoriety arose from his participation in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol Building of the United States. The said attack occurred while the congress was meeting to affirm Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential elections held on November 3, 2020. Lang spent about four years in custody before his release after the return of President Donald Trump to the White House.

On January 20, 2025, Trump issued a general clemency declaration that included all individuals who were found guilty of committing any offenses regarding the January 6 attack on the Capitol. This declaration resulted in granting of full pardons to all the persons included in this declaration along with commuting the sentences of 14 individuals to time served. Lang was also one of the individuals who received this clemency.

Indian-American Groups Condemn Seattle Diwali Disruption

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) condemned the incident and issued a community alert for Seattle and surrounding areas. The organisation said Lang and Thomas Allen had entered a Hindu Diwali celebration where children were performing, carrying placards with anti-Hindu messages. It said attendees eventually removed the protesters from the premises.

CoHNA also urged members of the community to remain vigilant while attending Diwali celebrations, stating that the activists had announced plans to disrupt other events. US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal also criticised the incident, describing the targeting of Hindu Americans and Indian immigrants through racial slurs and conspiracy rhetoric as unacceptable.

Seattle Incident Comes Amid Other Concerns Over Hindu Community Safety

This comes days after 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis was arrested in Illinois in connection with a suspected plot to conduct a mass-shooting at a Hindu temple near Chicago. Alexandros Paporakis is alleged to have formulated a plan to conduct an attack on the temple. The case is different from the one that occurred in Seattle, as the suspect in the Seattle case is not connected to that of Alexandros Paporakis.

The two incidents have nonetheless put the safety of Hindu temples and other places of worship and community events in the US in the spotlight. This incident in Seattle occurred around the same time when Diwali celebrations were taking place at the White House, where President Donald Trump lit up a ceremonial diya at the Oval Office. Indian entrepreneur Vishal Gondal and Chef Vikas Mehta were among the attendees of this event, where President Trump received a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa.

In Washington state, Diwali was also celebrated by Governor Bob Ferguson in the presence of Consulate General of India and State Senator Manka Dhingra, appreciating the contributions made by the Indian American Community.

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