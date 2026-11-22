In a moment that turned an ordinary parliamentary farewell into a beautiful personal memory, Australian MP Jordan Lane surprised his longtime girlfriend, Natalie, with a marriage proposal inside Parliament. The 32-year-old Member for Ryde chose his final speech as a politician to ask the most important question of his life, leaving Natalie and those present in the chamber with a moment to remember. The heartwarming proposal quickly caught people’s attention on social media after Lane shared the video on Instagram. What began as an emotional farewell to his political career ended with a personal celebration of love.

Jordan Lane Pops the Question During His Final Speech

The special moment came after the Speaker invited Lane to deliver his valedictory speech in the New South Wales Parliament. During his address, Lane reflected on his time in politics, thanking the people who had supported him throughout his journey. He also spoke about love, family and the people who mattered most in his life. Then, turning his attention to Natalie, who was watching from the public gallery, he said: “Speaker, my final question as the Member for Ryde is to my great love, Natalie. Will you marry me?” Natalie said yes, bringing smiles and cheers from those inside the chamber. The couple then shared a kiss as fellow lawmakers celebrated the unexpected moment.

📺WATCH | Australian MP Jordan Lane proposes to his longtime girlfriend Natalie during his farewell speech in the New South Wales Parliament https://t.co/ci39jwvBbW — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) November 20, 2026

What Does Australian Law Say About Proposals Inside Parliament?

The unusual proposal also raises an interesting question: Is it actually allowed to propose marriage inside Parliament? There is no general rule in the NSW Parliament’s Standing Orders that specifically bans an MP from proposing marriage during a parliamentary speech. However, parliamentary proceedings are governed by rules, and the Speaker has the authority to maintain order and decide how the House conducts its business. In Lane’s case, the proposal took place during his authorised valedictory address. It was a personal moment rather than a formal parliamentary motion or legal marriage ceremony. In other words, asking someone to marry you inside Parliament is not, by itself, illegal under Australian law.

A Love Story Behind the Political Farewell

Lane and Natalie have reportedly been together for more than a decade. Sharing the video on Instagram, the MP wrote: “Today I said my final speech in Parliament. I love Ryde and always will. But I love Natalie more.” Lane had earlier announced that he would leave state politics at the next election. While his parliamentary journey is coming to an end, his final speech has given him another reason to remember the occasion: the beginning of a new chapter with Natalie.

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