Watch Video: Australian PM’s ‘Because Of Your D**k?’ Joke Lands Him In Trouble, Climate Minister Fires Back; What Did They Say?

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese finds himself in a sticky situation following the leaking of a conversation between him and Chris Bowen, who is Australia’s minister of Climate Change and Energy, which saw the former make some comments about the latter’s genitals. Video footage of the incident has been aired by Australia’s Channel 7 on Friday, November 13, during the COP31 conference on climate change in Antalya, Turkey. It appears the two were not aware that their microphones were active as they made jokes about the right place for Bowen to carry his phone.

What Anthony Albanese said in the hot mic exchange

The video shows Anthony Albanese advising Bowen against keeping his mobile phone close to his heart, warning that it could “interfere with your rhythm”.

Bowen replied that he was more concerned about keeping the device in his trouser pocket. Albanese then quipped, “Because of your d**k?” prompting laughter from the minister.

“Arguably more important than the heart,” Bowen responded, adding to the playful exchange. An Albanese spokesperson later told AFP that the two were simply “having a joke in between meetings.”

Anthony Albanese faces scrutiny over climate record

The embarrassing moment comes as Australia faces questions over its climate credentials. Although the country is presiding over negotiations at COP31, it has faced accusations of hypocrisy because it remains a major exporter of fossil fuels.

This is not the first time Anthony Albanese’s off-the-cuff humour has attracted attention. Earlier this year, he raised eyebrows during a podcast appearance by saying he would “sh*g” singer Kylie Minogue. He also made headlines for an innuendo-filled remark about a gift of melons from the Japanese prime minister.

Anthony Albanese not first Australian PM caught in hot mic moment

His predecessor, conservative leader Tony Abbott, also faced controversy in 2015 over a hot-mic incident involving then Immigration Minister Peter Dutton.

Dutton joked about time-keeping on Pacific islands and the threat of rising water levels, saying, “Time does not mean anything when you are about to have water lapping at your door.”

Abbott was criticised for laughing at the remark, which offended Pacific island leaders who have repeatedly warned about the devastating impact of climate change on their countries. The incident remains another example of how an overheard joke can create diplomatic embarrassment.

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