A heartwarming moment from Australia’s Federal Parliament has caught the attention of social media users after an infant was seen being cared for by two women senators while her mother delivered a speech in the Senate chamber. The moment featured Senator Fatima Payman, who brought her infant daughter, Aaliyah, to Parliament during proceedings on the federal government’s Online Safety Amendment (Digital Duty of Care) Bill 2026. While Payman participated in the parliamentary debate, two fellow women senators were seen keeping little Aaliyah occupied, creating an adorable scene that has attracted widespread attention online.

Two Senators Step In to Keep Baby Busy

The heartwarming moment highlighted a supportive atmosphere among women lawmakers, as the two senators helped look after Aaliyah while her mother continued with her parliamentary responsibilities. The scene has been widely appreciated by social media users, with many praising the women senators for supporting a fellow colleague and showing that motherhood and professional responsibilities can go hand in hand. The incident has also renewed discussions about making workplaces, particularly political institutions, more accommodating for parents with young children.

Australian Senator Fatima Payman became the first senator representing Western Australia to give birth while serving in Parliament in 2026, and she has drawn widespread attention for bringing her infant daughter into the Senate chamber . https://t.co/fG4LAsEN9Z — Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) November 25, 2026

Fatima Payman Advocates Normalising Parenting in Parliament

Fatima Payman has been a vocal advocate of normalising parenting within Australia’s Federal Parliament. Earlier this year, she made history by becoming the first senator from Western Australia to give birth while serving in office. By bringing her daughter into the Senate chamber, Payman has once again drawn attention to the challenges faced by working mothers and the importance of creating a supportive environment for parents in public life.

Who Is Fatima Payman?

Fatima Payman is an Australian politician who represents Western Australia in the Australian Senate. She made history in 2022 by becoming the first hijab-wearing senator in Australia’s federal Parliament. Born in Afghanistan, Payman migrated to Australia with her family as a child. She entered federal politics after being elected to the Senate in 2022. Her journey in Australian politics has attracted attention for her background, representation and advocacy on various social and political issues. The latest viral moment featuring her daughter has added a heartwarming dimension to the discussion about motherhood, representation and the changing culture of parliamentary workplaces.

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