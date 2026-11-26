The passengers on the American Airlines flight from San Diego to Chicago faced a terrifying experience when a man was said to be attempting to interfere with the door of the plane while it was mid-air.

As the ordeal progressed, both passengers and the airline’s crew came rushing and succeeded in restraining the man. The ordeal caused the plane to make an emergency landing in Phoenix, Arizona. Footage posted by the passenger shows the ordeal as it unfolds on board the plane. The flight is AA1494, flying from San Diego to Chicago O’Hare, which took place on November 25.

Passengers Rush To Restrain Man Near Aircraft Door

ALERT: A deranged man allegedly tried to open the door of an airplane in the middle of a flight. An American Airlines flight from San Diego to Chicago had to be diverted to Phoenix after the man allegedly tried to “take over” the plane. Sean Bennett posted the videos on his Facebook about the terrifying moments as passengers and crew tried to detain the man. Bennet stated, “So first leg of my flight, AA1494 San Diego to Chicago someone tried to take over the plane. We are emergency landed in Phoenix. Several strong heroes took him down. We are safe.” Phoenix police said the man “left his assigned seat and moved to the front of the aircraft, where he repeatedly refused crew instructions to return to his seat and attempted to manipulate an aircraft door.” 🎥 : Sean Bennett | FB — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) November 25, 2026







Passenger Sean Bennett shared videos of the incident on Facebook, describing how the flight had to make an emergency landing after someone allegedly tried to take over the aircraft.

In his post, Bennett wrote, “So first leg of my flight, AA1494 San Diego to Chicago someone tried to take over the plane. We are emergency landed in Phoenix. Several strong heroes took him down. We are safe.”

As stated by the Phoenix Police, the individual got off his designated seat and walked to the front part of the plane. The passenger disobeyed the orders of the staff to get back into his seat and was reported to be trying to tamper with an airplane door. The passengers and crew worked together to restrain him.

Why Was The American Airlines Flight Diverted To Phoenix?

After the event, the plane made an emergency landing at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, where it touched down at about 1 am. As per reports, the man suffered minor injuries and was rushed to the hospital following the plane’s landing. The FBI later revealed that the man had been arrested and added that they were collecting information to see if any charges would be filed against him.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) further stated that the agency would conduct an investigation into the matter. There were no other injuries recorded among the other passengers and crew on board.

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