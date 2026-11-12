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Home > World News > Watch Video: Chhath Devotees’ Journey From Kathmandu Turns Tragic As Mini-Bus Plunges 500 Metres In Nepal, 10 Dead, 5 Critical

Watch Video: Chhath Devotees’ Journey From Kathmandu Turns Tragic As Mini-Bus Plunges 500 Metres In Nepal, 10 Dead, 5 Critical

A passenger bus travelling from Kathmandu to Sarlahi plunged over 500 metres down a hillside in Nepal’s Makawanpur district, killing 10 people and injuring five others.

Watch Video: Chhath Devotees' Journey From Kathmandu Turns Tragic As Mini-Bus Plunges 500 Metres In Nepal, 10 Dead, 5 Critical
Watch Video: Chhath Devotees' Journey From Kathmandu Turns Tragic As Mini-Bus Plunges 500 Metres In Nepal, 10 Dead, 5 Critical

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 14:46 IST

A journey which started before dawn in the capital city ended in the early morning hours in a remote area in Makawanpur, where rescuers tried their best to arrive at the scene of the accident.

Early Journey From Kathmandu

It was still the time when darkness reigned in the surroundings of the capital city as the bus departed from there in the direction of Sarlahi. As per a local newspaper, the bus carried about 15 passengers. It is likely that the passengers had already spent hours on board, enjoying an extended trip.

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They never finished it.

5.45 Am: The Slope Falls Silent

At about 5.45 am, in Nepal’s Makawanpur district in Bagmati province, the bus fell off the road into a deep slope. According to reports in the media, the bus fell by more than 500 metres.

That distance tells us everything about the toll. At least 10 people lost their lives in the tragedy while five more sustained injuries.

Who Are The Victims?

Three women, two girls and five men are among those who died in the incident, as reported. It is not clear who exactly those people are since their identities have not been determined yet.

Rushed To Hetauda

The injured were taken to Hetauda Hospital for treatment, The Kathmandu Post reported. Details on the condition of the five patients have not been shared so far.

Rescuers Head Down The Hillside

A seven-member rescue team was sent to the accident site after reports of the crash came in. Bringing people out from a slope of this depth is slow, difficult work.

The Questions Still Hanging In The Air

What caused the vehicle to leave the road? Was it a mechanical failure, a driving error, or the condition of the route? Who are the 10 people who died, and have their families been told? And what will happen to the five who were hurt?

Authorities have not yet said what led to the crash. Those answers will matter for the grieving families and for everyone who travels this hill route.

Also Read: She Wanted To Marry The Man She Loved, Father Allegedly Strangled Her To Death And Staged It As Suicide In Gujarat

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Watch Video: Chhath Devotees’ Journey From Kathmandu Turns Tragic As Mini-Bus Plunges 500 Metres In Nepal, 10 Dead, 5 Critical

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Watch Video: Chhath Devotees’ Journey From Kathmandu Turns Tragic As Mini-Bus Plunges 500 Metres In Nepal, 10 Dead, 5 Critical

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Watch Video: Chhath Devotees’ Journey From Kathmandu Turns Tragic As Mini-Bus Plunges 500 Metres In Nepal, 10 Dead, 5 Critical

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Watch Video: Chhath Devotees’ Journey From Kathmandu Turns Tragic As Mini-Bus Plunges 500 Metres In Nepal, 10 Dead, 5 Critical
Watch Video: Chhath Devotees’ Journey From Kathmandu Turns Tragic As Mini-Bus Plunges 500 Metres In Nepal, 10 Dead, 5 Critical
Watch Video: Chhath Devotees’ Journey From Kathmandu Turns Tragic As Mini-Bus Plunges 500 Metres In Nepal, 10 Dead, 5 Critical
Watch Video: Chhath Devotees’ Journey From Kathmandu Turns Tragic As Mini-Bus Plunges 500 Metres In Nepal, 10 Dead, 5 Critical
Watch Video: Chhath Devotees’ Journey From Kathmandu Turns Tragic As Mini-Bus Plunges 500 Metres In Nepal, 10 Dead, 5 Critical

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