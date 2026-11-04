Watch Video: ‘Inshallah Into Alhamdulillah’: Who Is Abdul El-Sayed, Muslim Senator Who Took A Swipe At Trump After Defeating Mike Rogers?

Abdul El-Sayed is making headlines after his victory in Michigan’s US Senate election, where he defeated Republican candidate Mike Rogers. But it was not just his election win that caught people’s attention. His victory speech, particularly the line ‘Inshallah into Alhamdulillah’, quickly became a talking point. The 42-year-old Democrat is set to make history as the first Muslim American elected to the US Senate. His victory has also dealt a political setback to Donald Trump, who had backed Rogers.

Who Is Abdul El-Sayed?

Abdul El-Sayed is a politician, physician and former public health official from Michigan. Born to Egyptian immigrant parents, he grew up in the United States and went on to build a career in medicine and public service. He studied at the University of Michigan before becoming a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford, where he earned a doctorate. He also holds a medical degree from Columbia University.

From Doctor to Politician

Before entering national politics, El-Sayed served as Detroit’s health director and later headed the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services. He first made a major attempt at electoral politics in 2018, when he ran for governor of Michigan. Although he lost the Democratic primary, he continued to build his profile through his work on healthcare, social justice and progressive policies.

How Did He Defeat Trump’s Backed Candidate?

El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s Senate election. Rogers had received support from Donald Trump, making the contest an important political battle. During his campaign, El-Sayed focused on affordable healthcare, the rising cost of living and reducing corporate influence in politics.

What Did ‘Inshallah Into Alhamdulillah’ Mean?

One of the most memorable moments came during his victory speech. Referring to his repeated use of the word ‘Inshallah’ (God willing) during the campaign, El-Sayed said, “Tonight, we can turn that Inshallah into Alhamdulillah!” The phrase, which means ‘Praise be to God’, reflected his happiness and gratitude. His victory marks a historic moment for Muslim representation in American politics.

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