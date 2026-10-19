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Home > World News > Watch Video: ‘One day, We Will Also Die’ – Massive Cross Falls On Father Patricio During Mass In Ecuador; Death Captured On Live Broadcast

Watch Video: ‘One day, We Will Also Die’ – Massive Cross Falls On Father Patricio During Mass In Ecuador; Death Captured On Live Broadcast

“One day, we will also die,” said Ecuadorian priest Father Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari during a sermon shortly before a tragic accident claimed his life.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed his death, while the shocking incident left parishioners in distress. (Source:Screengrab)
The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed his death, while the shocking incident left parishioners in distress. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-19 11:52 IST

“One day, we will also die.” These golden words spoken by Father Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari during a sermon became tragically prophetic when a large crucifix hanging behind him suddenly fell and struck the back of his head during a livestreamed Mass in Ecuador. The Catholic priest, who was serving at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Guayaquil, died on spot. The shocking incident unfolded moments after he reflected on the fleeting nature of life, leaving parishioners screaming and rushing to his aid.

Crucifix Falls on Priest During Mass

According to reports, Father Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari was standing behind the altar, facing the congregation, when the large crucifix mounted behind him suddenly fell forward and struck the back of his head. The incident was captured during a livestream of the religious service. The footage reportedly showed the priest unaware of the danger moments before the crucifix came crashing down. Parishioners could be heard screaming and crying as several people rushed towards the altar to help the priest. Those present reportedly called for an ambulance following the accident. The livestream was subsequently taken down.

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Priest Had Spoken About Death Moments Earlier

In a tragic coincidence, the priest had been discussing the uncertainty and brevity of life shortly before the accident. During his sermon, Molinari reportedly said, “One day, we will also die,” while reflecting on the words of Jesus and the inevitability of death. He also urged members of the congregation not to waste their lives endlessly scrolling on their mobile phones. Instead, he encouraged them to devote more time to God, their families and their loved ones.

Archdiocese Confirms Priest’s Death

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil announced that Father Molinari, who served as parish priest at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, died on Saturday. His sudden death has drawn attention to the tragic circumstances surrounding the accident, particularly because it occurred during a religious service attended by parishioners. Further details about the incident and the circumstances that caused the crucifix to fall have not been confirmed in the available reports.
Also Read: Watch Video: Car With Entire Family Inside Driven Into River In Yamkeshwar; Driver Climbs Onto Roof And Behaves Casually As Vehicle Gets Stuck

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Watch Video: ‘One day, We Will Also Die’ – Massive Cross Falls On Father Patricio During Mass In Ecuador; Death Captured On Live Broadcast
Tags: Catholic priest deathcrucifix falls on priestEcuador church incidentEcuador priest deathFather Patricio Alfredo Sanchez MolinariGuayaquil priest deathlivestreamed Mass accidentpriest dies during Mass

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Watch Video: ‘One day, We Will Also Die’ – Massive Cross Falls On Father Patricio During Mass In Ecuador; Death Captured On Live Broadcast

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Watch Video: ‘One day, We Will Also Die’ – Massive Cross Falls On Father Patricio During Mass In Ecuador; Death Captured On Live Broadcast
Watch Video: ‘One day, We Will Also Die’ – Massive Cross Falls On Father Patricio During Mass In Ecuador; Death Captured On Live Broadcast
Watch Video: ‘One day, We Will Also Die’ – Massive Cross Falls On Father Patricio During Mass In Ecuador; Death Captured On Live Broadcast
Watch Video: ‘One day, We Will Also Die’ – Massive Cross Falls On Father Patricio During Mass In Ecuador; Death Captured On Live Broadcast
Watch Video: ‘One day, We Will Also Die’ – Massive Cross Falls On Father Patricio During Mass In Ecuador; Death Captured On Live Broadcast

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