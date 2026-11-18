The rider hits the ground, an airbag inflates around the entire body, and then deflates, leaving the rider without harm. The footage has been viewed millions of times, but the facts surrounding it have not yet been proven.

A Fall That Appears To Be Too Perfect To Be True

There is a piece of footage floating around the internet, showing a helmet from China which can deploy a full body airbag once its wearer falls. The clip has received numerous views online, and many claim that the technology was invented in China.

However, the footage and its surrounding claims have not yet been verified.

What Does The Footage Show?

In the footage, a motorcyclist falls off the motorcycle. In a split second, the airbag emerges out of the helmet and surrounds the rider’s body with it. It will serve as a cushioning layer, which will reduce the impact of the fall in much the same way as the multiple airbags in modern cars.

Once deflated, the airbag reveals the rider’s safety gear.

A Chinese company testing out helmets with built in airbags! Such a clever idea 👏 https://t.co/LEGR3UYnDV — HOW THINGS WORK (@HowThingsWork_) November 17, 2026

Who Is Said To Be Behind It

Reports online attribute the helmet to two Chinese companies, Lanxi Yema Motorcycle Fittings and Yanfeng Automotive. Neither has made a public announcement about the product.

Lanxi Yema is a helmet manufacturer that originates from Zhejiang, China and in its official literature the yearly production capacity is quoted at 2.5 million helmets. However, Yanfeng is an auto safety parts manufacturer that produces items like airbags, seat belts and steering wheels but it does not feature the helmet shown in the video in its official portfolio.

The Details That Don’t Add Up

There are several facts about the video that make people question what they see there. The first thing is that the helmet is branded with AGV, which is a company producing helmets in Italy. Additionally, the rider wears a Dainese leather suit, which is again an Italian brand.

To date, there are no press releases, product pages, certification documents or independent testing results that would confirm the claims made on the Internet. That is why many people are wondering if it is a real demonstration or just an AI generated concept.

What Netizens Are Saying

Many social media users said the video was made with artificial intelligence. One user wrote that the video is AI, but that a few companies are developing airbags for bikes.

Airbags For Riders Are Real

Motorcycle equipment fitted with airbags is no work of science fiction. Motorists are already using airbag vests and jackets, which inflate during accidents, while there have been previous ideas about helmets with airbags as well.

The AIROH company from Italy and the Autoliv company from Sweden unveiled a prototype helmet featuring airbag systems in 2022. This helmet was developed independently of the video.

What Is Next?

Will any of the two Chinese companies step forward and confirm or deny any involvement in the video? Can anyone conduct an independent testing of such helmets? And would a video like this one motivate some manufacturers to accelerate research on motorist safety equipment? Right now, none of these questions has an answer.

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