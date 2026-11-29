A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Southern California on Saturday morning, triggering tense moments at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) when an air traffic controller instructed an approaching Delta Air Lines flight to abort its landing. Audio from air traffic control capturing the incident has gone viral, drawing attention to the sudden impact of the tremors on airport operations. The Delta flight was approaching the airport when the earthquake struck, prompting the controller to issue repeated instructions to the pilot to perform a go-around manoeuvre. The pilot followed the directions and abandoned the landing approach as the tremors shook parts of the airport.

Air Traffic Controller Orders Delta Flight to Go Around

Audio recordings from air traffic control captured the tense exchange as the controller repeatedly instructed Delta Flight 1972 to go around. The instructions came after the controller reportedly felt strong tremors during the earthquake. The pilot complied with the instructions, discontinuing the landing attempt and following the go-around procedure. The audio has since circulated widely on social media, with viewers reacting to the unusual situation in which an earthquake interrupted an aircraft’s landing approach.

EARTHQUAKE🚨: Air traffic controllers at Los Angeles International Airport called off the landing of a passenger airliner just moments before it touched down during Saturday’s earthquake. https://t.co/ao59SOqJQQ — For all Curious (@fascinatingonX) November 29, 2026

Earthquake Strikes Near Manhattan Beach

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the initial tremor was recorded at around 9:30 am local time on Saturday. The earthquake’s epicentre was approximately six miles off the coast of Manhattan Beach, California. The tremors were felt across parts of Southern California, including the area around Los Angeles International Airport. The sudden shaking prompted concern as airport operations were affected during the incident.

Windows Shatter Inside LAX Terminal

The earthquake also reportedly caused glass windows inside a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport to shatter. Footage circulating online showed the impact of the tremors inside the airport, with the shaking rattling parts of the facility. The incident highlighted how quickly an earthquake can disrupt activity at a major international airport. The viral air traffic control recording, combined with footage of the damage inside the terminal, brought attention to the unusual sequence of events at LAX.

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