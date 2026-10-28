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Home > World News > Watch Video: Spain Train Crash Leaves Two High-Speed Trains Mangled as Deadly Collision Kills Dozens

Watch Video: Spain Train Crash Leaves Two High-Speed Trains Mangled as Deadly Collision Kills Dozens

A deadly train collision in Spain’s Toledo province has killed at least 30 people, according to early media reports, after one high-speed train crashed into another. Rescue operations and investigations are underway.

Spain Train Crash Leaves Two High-Speed Trains Mangled as Deadly Collision Kills Dozens (Image Credit: X)
Spain Train Crash Leaves Two High-Speed Trains Mangled as Deadly Collision Kills Dozens (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 16:52 IST

A high speed train ploughed into the back of another that had stopped in Toledo province on Wednesday morning, derailing two carriages. Early reports spoke of 10 dead, and later reports put the toll at 30 or more.

A Morning Journey Cut Short

It was a little before 9 am on Wednesday, October 28, when two high speed trains were heading south from Madrid towards Seville. Regional emergency services logged the crash at 8.54 am, near Urda station in Spain’s Toledo province.

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One train, operated by state owned Renfe, had left Madrid at 8 am. According to reports, it had stopped or slowed a few minutes earlier because of a traffic problem on the line. Another train, run by private company Iryo, was behind it on the same track.

The Collision

Esther Padilla, spokesperson for the Castilla La Mancha regional government, told state broadcaster TVE that both trains were travelling in the same direction when one struck the back of the other, which was standing still. The impact threw two carriages off the tracks, and reports say they fell down an embankment.

Padilla said the Renfe train was carrying 397 passengers, while the Iryo train had 147 on board. Initial reports suggest the Renfe train hit the Iryo train from behind, derailing two Iryo carriages.

A Toll That Keeps Rising

At first, authorities confirmed 10 deaths, and Padilla warned that the number would “surely rise”. Later reports from local media, cited by CNBC, said at least 30 people had died. It is still not clear how many were injured. Spain’s health minister called the crash a “major tragedy”.

Because the figures differ between reports, they should be treated as provisional until officials give a final count.

Rescue And Disruption

Emergency services rushed to the scene. Passengers were reported injured, and civil protection authorities asked the town hall in nearby Urda to get a sports pavilion ready to receive those affected, the town’s mayor, Manuel Galán, told TVE. Emiliano García Page, president of the regional government, said on X that he was travelling to the site.

Rail operator Adif suspended services on the Madrid Andalusia high speed line, which disrupted travel between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia.

The Cause Is Unknown

Why one train hit another that was standing still is not yet known. Adif is investigating the sequence of events. Officials have not said whether the trouble lay with signalling, the track or something else.

A Second Blow In One Year

The crash comes after a deadly accident in southern Spain in January, near Adamuz, in which a train left the tracks and struck an oncoming train, killing 45 people. It was the country’s worst rail disaster since 2013, when 80 people died. Trains run by Renfe and Iryo were involved in that crash too, and it shook public confidence in Spain’s high speed rail network.

What Comes Next

The coming hours will focus on the final death toll and on identifying those who were killed and injured. After that comes the harder question of how a train came to be struck from behind on a line carrying some of Europe’s fastest services. Investigators will look at signals, train data and the actions of both crews, and officials may face fresh pressure over the safety of the network, which is already under scrutiny after January.

Also Read: Big Action Against Gulmohar Greens in Ghaziabad: High Court Orders 2 Towers Demolished, Promoter Faces FIR

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Watch Video: Spain Train Crash Leaves Two High-Speed Trains Mangled as Deadly Collision Kills Dozens

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Watch Video: Spain Train Crash Leaves Two High-Speed Trains Mangled as Deadly Collision Kills Dozens
Watch Video: Spain Train Crash Leaves Two High-Speed Trains Mangled as Deadly Collision Kills Dozens
Watch Video: Spain Train Crash Leaves Two High-Speed Trains Mangled as Deadly Collision Kills Dozens
Watch Video: Spain Train Crash Leaves Two High-Speed Trains Mangled as Deadly Collision Kills Dozens
Watch Video: Spain Train Crash Leaves Two High-Speed Trains Mangled as Deadly Collision Kills Dozens

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