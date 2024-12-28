Watch Video: Stampede Erupts In Australian Store After Owner Encourages ‘Robbery’

Chaos broke out at a Perth store when hundreds rushed in after the owner invited customers to "rob" it during a Boxing Day promotion, leading to a stampede.

Chaos unfolded in Perth on Boxing Day (December 26) when hundreds of teenagers stampeded into a streetwear store after its owner, Daniel Bradshaw, invited them to “rob” the place. The incident occurred at the popular StreetX store, located in the heart of Perth’s Central Business District, and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Bradshaw, known for his unconventional marketing stunts, had announced a massive giveaway, with 400 free T-shirts up for grabs. The event was designed to be a fun, quirky promotion, but it quickly spiraled into an uncontrollable situation. Video footage of the mayhem showed a jostling crowd desperately pushing and shoving to grab their free items, with some individuals even tripping and being trampled in the rush.

In a statement, Bradshaw defended the event, saying, “We wanted to give our customers something fun. We made the entire store free, offering 400 items to ‘steal’.” He went on to explain that the store had implemented control measures to ensure safety. While Bradshaw claimed that no one was injured during the stampede, footage showed a young fan being trampled in the chaos.

Despite the frenzy, Bradshaw mentioned that the police were aware of the event and had given it the green light. He noted that the crowd was enthusiastic but, according to sources, there were reports of violence as well. One woman complained on social media that her son had been punched in the head and had his items stolen by another customer during the stampede.

The madness wasn’t confined to just Perth; similar scenes played out across Australia at other StreetX locations, including DFO Outlet malls in Sydney and Harbour Town on the Gold Coast. Bradshaw remarked that the T-shirts were gone in seconds, describing the scene as “crazy” and a “stampede of people.”

While the event succeeded in drawing attention to StreetX’s unique marketing style, it raised questions about crowd control and safety at such chaotic promotions. The incident left many wondering if future events should take a more cautious approach to prevent unnecessary injuries or violence.

